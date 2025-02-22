Currencies / CNOB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CNOB: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc
25.09 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNOB exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.73 and at a high of 25.21.
Follow ConnectOne Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNOB News
- ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Could Be a Great Choice
- Should You Buy ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) After Golden Cross?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- ConnectOne Bancorp to redeem $75 million in subordinated debentures in September
- ConnectOne: Attractive As M&A Benefits Appear (NASDAQ:CNOB)
- ConnectOne earnings missed by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- ConnectOne Bancorp Strengthens Executive Leadership By Appointing Legal Advisor Robert Schwartz to General Counsel
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirms outperform rating on ConnectOne stock
- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Completes Merger With the First of Long Island Corporation
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- This Waters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - Ashland (NYSE:ASH), Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Daily Range
24.73 25.21
Year Range
20.61 29.30
- Previous Close
- 25.06
- Open
- 25.01
- Bid
- 25.09
- Ask
- 25.39
- Low
- 24.73
- High
- 25.21
- Volume
- 1.014 K
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- -1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.42%
- Year Change
- 1.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%