CBRL: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

43.50 USD 2.30 (5.02%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CBRL ha avuto una variazione del -5.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.38 e ad un massimo di 46.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
43.38 46.00
Intervallo Annuale
33.85 71.93
Chiusura Precedente
45.80
Apertura
45.89
Bid
43.50
Ask
43.80
Minimo
43.38
Massimo
46.00
Volume
5.665 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.02%
Variazione Mensile
-25.37%
Variazione Semestrale
11.22%
Variazione Annuale
-4.23%
20 settembre, sabato