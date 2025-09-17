Valute / CBRL
CBRL: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
43.50 USD 2.30 (5.02%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CBRL ha avuto una variazione del -5.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.38 e ad un massimo di 46.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CBRL News
- Cracker Barrel CEO outlines path forward after logo controversy
- Company News for Sep 19, 2025
- UBS taglia il target di prezzo di Cracker Barrel per la controversia sul rebranding
- Cracker Barrel stock price target cut by UBS on rebranding controversy
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: FedEx Delivers Surprise
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rallies Ahead Of Jobless Claims; Nvidia Surges On Intel Stake (Live Coverage)
- Cracker Barrel’s recovery may be ‘protracted,’ as younger diners stay away, analysts say
- Cracker Barrel Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Down
- Boycott Disney over pulling Jimmy Kimmel? Why the company will likely fare better than Tesla and Bud Light did.
- Il titolo di Cracker Barrel scende dopo il taglio del target price da Piper Sandler
- Cracker Barrel stock falls as Piper Sandler cuts price target on traffic concerns
- Cracker Barrel Changes Its Plans (NASDAQ:CBRL)
- Cracker Barrel shares slump as logo change blowback dents restaurant traffic
- Cracker Barrel: The Logo That Broke The Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL)
- Intel, Nvidia e Novo Nordisk in rialzo nel premarket; AMD in calo
- Intel, Nvidia and Novo Nordisk rise premarket; AMD falls
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- BofA Securities lowers Cracker Barrel stock price target on reduced EBITDA outlook
- Truist Securities lowers Cracker Barrel stock price target on weak guidance
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Trascrizione della relazione sugli utili: Cracker Barrel non raggiunge le stime EPS nel Q4 2025
- Earnings call transcript: Cracker Barrel Q4 2025 earnings miss EPS estimates
- Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.38 46.00
Intervallo Annuale
33.85 71.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.80
- Apertura
- 45.89
- Bid
- 43.50
- Ask
- 43.80
- Minimo
- 43.38
- Massimo
- 46.00
- Volume
- 5.665 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- -25.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.23%
20 settembre, sabato