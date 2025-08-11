Valute / USDMXN
USDMXN: US Dollar vs Mexican Peso
18.40481 MXN 0.04667 (0.25%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Mexican Peso
Il tasso di cambio USDMXN ha avuto una variazione del 0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 18.33705 MXN e ad un massimo di 18.46606 MXN per 1 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Peso Messicano. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
USDMXN News
- USD/MXN Forecast 19/09: Recovers After Dropping (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 18/09: Rebounds Before Fed Decision (Chart)
- USD/MXN Analysis Today 16/09: Lows Traversed (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 10/09: Economic Uncertainty (Chart)
- USD/MXN Analysis 08/09: Mixed Results
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 07th to 12th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/MXN Forecast 04/09: Struggles Ahead of Jobs Data (Video)
- USD/MXN Forex Signal 03/09: Peso Fights Back (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast Today 02/09: Peso Holds Range (Video)
- USD/MXN Monthly Forecast: September 2025 (Chart)
- Weekly Pairs in Focus August 31 - September, 5 2025 (Charts)
- USD/MXN Analysis Today 28/08: Range Dance (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 25/08: Dollar Slides Toward Support (Video)
- USD/MXN ticks higher after Banxico Minutes, Powell's speech awaited
- Banxico Minutes show split vote, further cuts lie ahead
- USD/MXN Forecast 21/08: Consolidates Near 50-Day EMA (Video)
- USD/MXN drops as Fed independence threats spur Peso demand
- USD/MXN Forecast 19/08: Trend Remains Bearish (Chart)
- USD/MXN Analysis 18/08: Peso Faces Resistance (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 18/08: Holds Firm Against Peso (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forex Signal 12/08: Sellers Eye 17.75 Target (Video)
- Banxico Rodriguez: MXN gains from US tariff view, policy stance adequate
- USD/MXN Analysis 11/08: Mid-Term Low Challenged (chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast Today 11/08: Drifting Lower (Chart)
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.33705 18.46606
Intervallo Annuale
18.19825 21.29150
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.3581 4
- Apertura
- 18.3495 8
- Bid
- 18.4048 1
- Ask
- 18.4051 1
- Minimo
- 18.3370 5
- Massimo
- 18.4660 6
- Volume
- 59.239 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.51%
21 settembre, domenica