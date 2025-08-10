Moedas / USDMXN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
USDMXN: US Dollar vs Mexican Peso
18.37975 MXN 0.06345 (0.35%)
Setor: Moeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: Mexican Peso
A taxa do USDMXN para hoje mudou para 0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 18.20670 MXN para 1 USD e o máximo foi 18.39220 MXN.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar americano vs peso mexicano. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDMXN Notícias
- USD/MXN Forecast 18/09: Rebounds Before Fed Decision (Chart)
- USD/MXN Analysis Today 16/09: Lows Traversed (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 10/09: Economic Uncertainty (Chart)
- USD/MXN Analysis 08/09: Mixed Results
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 07th to 12th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/MXN Forecast 04/09: Struggles Ahead of Jobs Data (Video)
- USD/MXN Forex Signal 03/09: Peso Fights Back (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast Today 02/09: Peso Holds Range (Video)
- USD/MXN Monthly Forecast: September 2025 (Chart)
- Weekly Pairs in Focus August 31 - September, 5 2025 (Charts)
- USD/MXN Analysis Today 28/08: Range Dance (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 25/08: Dollar Slides Toward Support (Video)
- USD/MXN ticks higher after Banxico Minutes, Powell's speech awaited
- Banxico Minutes show split vote, further cuts lie ahead
- USD/MXN Forecast 21/08: Consolidates Near 50-Day EMA (Video)
- USD/MXN drops as Fed independence threats spur Peso demand
- USD/MXN Forecast 19/08: Trend Remains Bearish (Chart)
- USD/MXN Analysis 18/08: Peso Faces Resistance (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 18/08: Holds Firm Against Peso (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forex Signal 12/08: Sellers Eye 17.75 Target (Video)
- Banxico Rodriguez: MXN gains from US tariff view, policy stance adequate
- USD/MXN Analysis 11/08: Mid-Term Low Challenged (chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast Today 11/08: Drifting Lower (Chart)
- Weekly Forex Forecast - August 10th - August 15th (Charts)
USDMXN on the Community Forum
Aplicativos de negociação para USDMXN
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: Sistema de Negociação de Reversão de Tendência 1. O que é o DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? O DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN é um sistema inteligente de negociação de reversão de tendência , capaz de abrir e fechar ordens automaticamente quando o mercado muda de direção, ajudando os traders a capturar as principais oportunidades de movimentação dos preços. Este sistema é compatível com todos os instrumentos de negociação e todos os corretores , incluindo Forex e Índices Sin
Sequoia mt5
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
KillerTrend Ichimoku
Chang Suk Chung
KillerTrend Ichimoku is an Expert Advisor using a trend following strategy based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. This trading robot finds a critical event about Kijun-sen and Senkou Span. Parameters Tenkan-sen: average price value for 9 days defined as the sum of maximum and minimum within this time, divided by two Kijun-sen: average price value for 26 days Senkou Span A: middle of the distance between two previous lines shifted forward by 26 days Senkou Span B: average price value for 52 day
Sequoia v4
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Faixa diária
18.20670 18.39220
Faixa anual
18.19825 21.29150
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.3163 0
- Open
- 18.3157 5
- Bid
- 18.3797 5
- Ask
- 18.3800 5
- Low
- 18.2067 0
- High
- 18.3922 0
- Volume
- 64.194 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.35%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.19%
- Mudança anual
- -6.63%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh