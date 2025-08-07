Currencies / USDMXN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USDMXN: US Dollar vs Mexican Peso
18.30045 MXN 0.01576 (0.09%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Mexican Peso
USDMXN exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 18.27170 MXN and at a high of 18.30930 MXN per 1 USD.
Follow US Dollar vs Mexican Peso dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDMXN News
- USD/MXN Analysis Today 16/09: Lows Traversed (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 10/09: Economic Uncertainty (Chart)
- USD/MXN Analysis 08/09: Mixed Results
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 07th to 12th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/MXN Forecast 04/09: Struggles Ahead of Jobs Data (Video)
- USD/MXN Forex Signal 03/09: Peso Fights Back (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast Today 02/09: Peso Holds Range (Video)
- USD/MXN Monthly Forecast: September 2025 (Chart)
- Weekly Pairs in Focus August 31 - September, 5 2025 (Charts)
- USD/MXN Analysis Today 28/08: Range Dance (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 25/08: Dollar Slides Toward Support (Video)
- USD/MXN ticks higher after Banxico Minutes, Powell's speech awaited
- Banxico Minutes show split vote, further cuts lie ahead
- USD/MXN Forecast 21/08: Consolidates Near 50-Day EMA (Video)
- USD/MXN drops as Fed independence threats spur Peso demand
- USD/MXN Forecast 19/08: Trend Remains Bearish (Chart)
- USD/MXN Analysis 18/08: Peso Faces Resistance (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 18/08: Holds Firm Against Peso (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forex Signal 12/08: Sellers Eye 17.75 Target (Video)
- Banxico Rodriguez: MXN gains from US tariff view, policy stance adequate
- USD/MXN Analysis 11/08: Mid-Term Low Challenged (chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast Today 11/08: Drifting Lower (Chart)
- Weekly Forex Forecast - August 10th - August 15th (Charts)
- Banxico cut rates as expected to 7.75%
USDMXN on the Community Forum
Trading Applications for USDMXN
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculate
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: A Professional Trend Reversal Trading System. What is DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN is a trend reversal trading system designed to automatically open and close trades when a market trend shifts direction. It is compatible with all trading instruments and brokers , including Forex and Synthetic Indices . Key Features at a Glance Automatic detection of trend reversals for precise trade entries and exits. Works on any symbol and any broker . Clear visual
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
KillerTrend Ichimoku
Chang Suk Chung
KillerTrend Ichimoku is an Expert Advisor using a trend following strategy based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. This trading robot finds a critical event about Kijun-sen and Senkou Span. Parameters Tenkan-sen: average price value for 9 days defined as the sum of maximum and minimum within this time, divided by two Kijun-sen: average price value for 26 days Senkou Span A: middle of the distance between two previous lines shifted forward by 26 days Senkou Span B: average price value for 52 day
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Daily Range
18.27170 18.30930
Year Range
18.26930 21.29150
- Previous Close
- 18.2846 9
- Open
- 18.3013 5
- Bid
- 18.3004 5
- Ask
- 18.3007 5
- Low
- 18.2717 0
- High
- 18.3093 0
- Volume
- 5.420 K
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- -1.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.58%
- Year Change
- -7.04%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev