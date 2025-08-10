通貨 / USDMXN
USDMXN: US Dollar vs Mexican Peso
18.37545 MXN 0.01731 (0.09%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Mexican Peso
USDMXNの今日の為替レートは、0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1USDあたり18.33705MXNの安値と18.38965MXNの高値で取引されました。
米ドルvsメキシコペソダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
USDMXN News
- USD/MXN Forecast 18/09: Rebounds Before Fed Decision (Chart)
- USD/MXN Analysis Today 16/09: Lows Traversed (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 10/09: Economic Uncertainty (Chart)
- USD/MXN Analysis 08/09: Mixed Results
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 07th to 12th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/MXN Forecast 04/09: Struggles Ahead of Jobs Data (Video)
- USD/MXN Forex Signal 03/09: Peso Fights Back (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast Today 02/09: Peso Holds Range (Video)
- USD/MXN Monthly Forecast: September 2025 (Chart)
- Weekly Pairs in Focus August 31 - September, 5 2025 (Charts)
- USD/MXN Analysis Today 28/08: Range Dance (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 25/08: Dollar Slides Toward Support (Video)
- USD/MXN ticks higher after Banxico Minutes, Powell's speech awaited
- Banxico Minutes show split vote, further cuts lie ahead
- USD/MXN Forecast 21/08: Consolidates Near 50-Day EMA (Video)
- USD/MXN drops as Fed independence threats spur Peso demand
- USD/MXN Forecast 19/08: Trend Remains Bearish (Chart)
- USD/MXN Analysis 18/08: Peso Faces Resistance (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast 18/08: Holds Firm Against Peso (Chart)
- USD/MXN Forex Signal 12/08: Sellers Eye 17.75 Target (Video)
- Banxico Rodriguez: MXN gains from US tariff view, policy stance adequate
- USD/MXN Analysis 11/08: Mid-Term Low Challenged (chart)
- USD/MXN Forecast Today 11/08: Drifting Lower (Chart)
- Weekly Forex Forecast - August 10th - August 15th (Charts)
1日のレンジ
18.33705 18.38965
1年のレンジ
18.19825 21.29150
- 以前の終値
- 18.3581 4
- 始値
- 18.3495 8
- 買値
- 18.3754 5
- 買値
- 18.3757 5
- 安値
- 18.3370 5
- 高値
- 18.3896 5
- 出来高
- 18.918 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.21%
- 1年の変化
- -6.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K