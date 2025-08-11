통화 / USDMXN
USDMXN: US Dollar vs Mexican Peso
18.40481 MXN 0.04667 (0.25%)
부문: 통화 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: Mexican Peso
USDMXN 환율이 당일 0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 USD당 저가 18.33705 MXN와 고가 18.46606 MXN로 거래되었습니다
미국 달러 vs 멕시코 페소 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
18.33705 18.46606
년간 변동
18.19825 21.29150
- 이전 종가
- 18.3581 4
- 시가
- 18.3495 8
- Bid
- 18.4048 1
- Ask
- 18.4051 1
- 저가
- 18.3370 5
- 고가
- 18.4660 6
- 볼륨
- 59.239 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.25%
- 월 변동
- -1.15%
- 6개월 변동
- -10.07%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.51%
20 9월, 토요일