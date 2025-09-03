Valute / DSHUSD
DSHUSD: Dashcoin vs US Dollar
20.070 USD 0.310 (1.57%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Dashcoin Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di DSHUSD ha avuto una variazione del 1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.520 USD e ad un massimo di 20.110 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dash vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dash sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.520 20.110
Intervallo Annuale
17.470 71.130
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.760
- Apertura
- 19.770
- Bid
- 20.070
- Ask
- 20.100
- Minimo
- 19.520
- Massimo
- 20.110
- Volume
- 4.605 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -24.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.63%
21 settembre, domenica