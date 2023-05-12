Universal Market Supply Demand Trading System

This Expert Advisor can be applied to many markets because It exploits basic supply/demand and price action concepts. It identifies the major rotation zones (PRZ), supply and demand zones and supports and resistances within major price trends. It buys at discount zones and sells at premium prices. It can and should be optimized through the Metatrader tester to find the best parameters to use for current market conditions. This is not a fixed strategy rather a full trading algo that will find which entries and exits work best on any market and in any condition. It will allow You to trade a portfolio of assets to achieve a smoother equity line. This Robot provides an ICT (inner circle) trading style with smart money concepts for trading supply and demand zones orders blocks and liquidity. The settings of the EA can be adjusted to set the robot as a scalper for intraday scalping, day trading or swing trading. With a quick periodic re-optimization the Expert can be kept in sync with the market. It should be run on several uncorrelated markets such as stocks indices like Nasdaq and S&P500, FXpairs like GBPUSD or USDJPY and commodities such as Gold, Oil and Gas to achieve an optimal trading system based on a portfolio of well diversified assets. Run an optimization on the market You are going to trade choosing a wide range of lookback periods. Then You can forecast the outcome of the strategy with an accurate statistical simulation using the parameters as per the result in the strategy report. You can then set Your Lots per trade to reflect the kind of risk/drawdown and performace You desire. This approach leads to more statistically consistent results leaving less to chance.


This is not financial advise and It's for educational and entertainment purpose only. Any decision to trade is strictly personal and past performance are not meant to predict future results.


Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
11695
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.24 19:19 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Luca Norfo
4315
Risposta dello sviluppatore Luca Norfo 2023.12.25 10:31
You should experiment with position sizing.
Rispondi alla recensione