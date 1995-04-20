My notes is a simple indicator that will help you put any notes on your price chart.

With one click you get as many notes as you choose from the menu.

All blanks for your entries are lined up in one column.

You only need to move the records to the right place on the graph and click on the record.

The menu consists of four items:

My_sum_Note number of entries , default 5 ;

MyMessage Font font name, default "Arial";

MyMessage FontSize font size, default 10;

MyMessageColor is the font color, Black by default;

My_Note_Corner display angle , default CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;

X_Distance is offset on the x-axis, default is 60;

Y_Distance is offset on the y-axis, default is 20.



