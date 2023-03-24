MoBOT Momentum Breakout

MoBOT EA using momentum breakout technic based on candle stick SNR area to enter the trade, it follow the trend with predefined filter value for best performance trading experience.

Using default SL 50 pips and TP 100 pips, you can adjust this setting depend on your preferences.


This robot comes with feature :

1. Time Filter ( Server Time).

2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust martingale multiplier and maximum lot for every trade. Default is OFF.

3. Advanced Trailing Stop, Breakeven and Lock Profit.

4. Simple Trailing Stop.

5. Partial Close.

6. Lot setting based on the risk per trade or fixed lot.

7. Profit/Loss limit by money or percent.

8. Advanced filter (Set to TRUE before use).

9. Candlestick criteria filter.

10. Custom Trade Comment.

11. Magic Number.

12. Single or Multiple Order Mode.

13. AutoCut Profit/Loss when opposite signal appears.


This EA is being used to generate signals on our telegram group at https://t.me/bekasiforextrader you can review the performance there.


Thank You


