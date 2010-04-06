Close All at Trendline and Horizontal Line

This EA is designed to simplify your trading activities and automatically close all open order when the trendline or horizontalline you draw touched by the running price, You can also choose to close only all buy order or close only all sell order or both close all buy and sell order at the same time.

This EA include :

1. Close Mode, BUY or SELL mode

2. Time Filter (Broker Time)

3. Advanced Breakeven and Trailing Stops

4. Partial Close

5. Magic Number

You can save it as template (for BUY or SELL) for fast and easy use.

Please note this EA will close order when price touched the nearest trendline or horizontalline from the current price. It will be better to clear all your chart from trendline or horizontalline object before attach this EA to the chart and then draw your trendline or horizontalline for ea to close buy or sell order.

You dont need to rename the trendline or horizontalline name, just draw and EA will find it automatically.





Thank You



