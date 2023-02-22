Total Lock MT4

Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited.



The robot can be used to insure positions in manual trading, or as an addition to another robot.





General principle of operation



Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader uses this robot. The robot sets a lock - a counter pending order, which will become a market order if the price moves against the trader and will not allow losses. The lock is located at such a distance from the main position, where, in accordance with his strategy, the trader usually previously set a stop loss. Any trading strategies owned by the trader are allowed.The robot monitors the price behavior relative to the given locking level. If the price goes against the trader, then the robot locks the position with a counter order, which limits the loss as a stop loss. But this is better than a stop loss, as it allows you not to lose positions in case of any, even too large, price movements towards a loss. At the same time, the loss is frozen and does not grow, it can be returned.A timely closed lock allows you to return the lost capital during the subsequent return of the price to its original position, and also allows profit to grow when the price moves in the direction of profit. The robot provides all the locking control functions around the level set by the trader, minimizing losses when the price moves towards a loss, and itself opens up the possibility of profit growth when the price moves in the right direction.For each position opened by a trader, the robot sets a separate lock and accompanies it. There can be many positions, their number is not limited. The lot of a lock is always equal to the lot of the corresponding position. When closing a position (by take profit, by stop loss or manually), the robot automatically closes the corresponding lock as well.





Input parameters of the robot



GENERAL SETTINGS:



Language — robot message language ( English/Русский );

Direction — trade direction ( BUY/SELL );

Magiс — position magic ( 0 — we work with positions set manually );

Mode of operation — robot working mode (Testing - testing in the strategy tester / Trading with manual main entry, or with the main robot - trading, when the main positions are set manually by the trader, or another robot is used to set the main positions);

SETTINGS FOR THE TRADING MODE:



Initial lock distance — level of initial locking of each position, points;

Initial stop loss of the lock — initial stop-loss of the lock, points. It is set when the pending lock turns into a market lock ;

Break Even — anticipating the closing of the active lock when the price returns in the direction of the profit of the main position, points ;

Activation for Break Even — level of activation of the break-even level, from the level of the locking line, points;

SETTINGS FOR THE TESTING MODE:

Lot — lot only for the Testing operating mode ;

Take profit of the main order — take profit of the main order for the Testing mode, points (0 — no take profit).



