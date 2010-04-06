Mini Trading Panel
- Utilità
- Haxshm Alxsslybawy
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 25 gennaio 2023
- Attivazioni: 10
Trading Panel for managing orders in one click ... for MetaTrader 4 .
Market Order :
Open Order Sell .
Open Order Buy .
Set Lot orders .
Set stop loss, Take profit orders on the chart.
closing all Sell positions.
closing all Buy positions.
closing all positions.
Open Pending Order :
Calculating pips on the chart
Sell limt .
Sell Stop .
Delet Sell limt.
Delet SellStop .
Buy limt .
Buy Stop .
Delet Buy limt .
Delet Buy Stop .
Delet All ,Sell limt,Sell Stop,Buy limt,Buy Stop .
Work in the back testing mode.
-------------------------------
Description :
Trading Panel that helps the trader to open and close deals easily .
It works fine the back testing mode .
-------------------------------
Recommendations :
Before using the program on a real account, try it out on a demo account.