Swing Hunter Pro EA

🌟 SWING HUNTER PRO EA: Your Golden Opportunity! 💰

Are you ready to transform your Gold trading experience from guesswork to precision? The SWING HUNTER PRO EA is a professional, automated trading system designed to hunt high-probability swing moves, especially on the volatile XAUUSD (Gold) market.

It’s built for traders who demand consistency, disciplined risk management, and smart automation. Say goodbye to emotional trading and hello to a powerful strategy working for you 24/5!

✨ Key Advantages & Features

  • Precision Entry Signals: The EA uses a powerful combination of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) for strong trend identification and a dual-EMA Crossover for precise entry timing. This combination ensures you enter the market only when the strongest signals align.

  • Intelligent Trend Filtering: An additional, longer-period EMA Filter ensures the EA trades only in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend, significantly reducing false signals and protecting your capital.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Forget fixed, risky lot sizes! The EA features a Probabilistic Lot Sizing method that scales your trade size based on the strength (probability) of the entry signal. The stronger the signal, the larger the calculated lot size (up to your set risk limit), maximizing profit potential while maintaining control.

  • Advanced ATR-Based Trailing Stop: Protect your profits with an intelligent Trailing Stop that only activates once the trade has reached a significant profit level (multiples of ATR), then dynamically trails the price using a custom ATR multiplier. This helps secure gains during strong market moves.

  • Built-in Safety Features: The EA includes a Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature that automatically stops trading for the day and closes all open positions if a defined daily drawdown limit is hit. No Martingale, no Grid, no risky systems—just pure, professional price action logic.

  • Ready-to-Go for Gold (XAUUSD): This Expert Advisor has been specifically optimized for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe. Just attach it to your chart and you're ready to start!

🛠️ Fully Customizable Parameters

The SWING HUNTER PRO EA puts you in control. Here are the simple, effective inputs you can adjust:

  • Risk Percentage (1.5%): Defines the maximum percentage of equity to risk per trade for auto-lot calculation. Set to 0 to use a fixed lot.

  • Lots (0.1): The fixed lot size used if Risk Percentage is disabled.

  • Trading Hours (0-23): Defines the active hours for the EA to look for new entries.

  • ATR Period (14) & ATR Threshold (0.0015): Used to check market volatility before taking a trade.

  • Magic Number (99999): Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • EMA Period (150) & EMA Timeframe (D1): Parameters for the higher-timeframe trend filter.

  • Daily Cut Loss Percentage (8.0%): The maximum daily equity drawdown before trading is halted.

  • ATR Trailing & Profit Multipliers: Fine-tune how the intelligent Trailing Stop works.

  • Swing Hunter Pro Parameters (HMA Period, Faster/Slower EMA): Customize the core trend and entry indicators.

👇 Take the Next Step!

Why wait to achieve your Gold trading goals?

The SWING HUNTER PRO EA offers professional features and disciplined automation, making it the perfect tool for navigating the Gold market.

Experience the power of smart automation for a fraction of the cost!

You can try the EA first with a super-affordable 1-month rental and see the results for yourself.

DOWNLOAD NOW and start trading like a pro!

