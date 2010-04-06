LastCandle

Take control of the most important candle on your chart. Customise and supercharge the active candle.

"LastCandle" is a unique indicator. There is no other indicator that is so laser-focused on just the active candle. Set different colors and make it stand out from all the other candles. (This makes sure you never mistake an active candle from a closed one. Even if this happens once it could save you the cost of the software.) 

When you zoom out, you get a super-sized version of the candle so you can actually see what's going on without opening an extra chart. You can even place a single candle on a chart set to bars or lines.

Set a thicker wick (bar) to make price movements clearer. 

Add a countdown timer to see on the chart how long before the candle closes. Add a sound alert for each time the candle closes or click on the countdown timer for a one-time flashing of the chart and an alert sent to your mobile.

Add real-time figures above the active candle. Choose from other displays like price movement, candle height, spread, and more.

Optional display:

Candle Body size (Pips)

Entire bars size (Pips)

Spread (points/Pips)

Change since open (Pips)

Number of ticks

Money Flow Index


(available for MT5 as well. Here)


About Enfour, Inc.

Enfour, Inc. has been a utility software developer based in Tokyo for 30 years.

After developing OS-level software for Apple, Sony, Psion and Nokia, Enfour has sold over US$10 million on the iOS App Store.

So, this tool is not some semi-useful thing developed by a trader who has picked up a bit of scripting on the side.

We do not set our prices to try to trick a few people onto buying junk. We hope that our tools will be used by everyone everyday and we price accordingly. We set a fair price and over deliver - that is our policy. 



LastCandle MT5
Richard James Northcott
Utilità
