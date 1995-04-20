RSI volatility

This indicator is an oscillator that shows the RSI (Relative Strength Index)

in red and its inverse graph in a light green. Together this shows

the volatility of the market (in its default setting). You can also change

it to show only the RSI graph. It also gives you the possibility

to change its Period. The oscillators zones (80,70,50,30,20) are marked by

Strong Sell, Sell Zone, Range, Buy Zone, and Strong Buy respectively.