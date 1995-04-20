Cross MA dashboard

Convenient Dashboard for Moving Average Crossover Trading Strategy. On the panel, numbers display how many candles ago a signal occurred. The number 0 means the signal is on the current candle (it may disappear if the crossover does not hold). The number 1 means the signal was on the previous candle (arrows remain, as moving averages have confirmed the crossover). Moving averages can optionally be added, but the indicator works without them.

 Advantages of the indicator:

🚀 Automatic signals — Arrows appear instantly at crossover points (moving averages can be placed on the chart for visual reference if needed).

👁️ Visual simplicity — Colored markers instead of complex charts.

🌐 Multi-currency monitoring — Track multiple instruments in a single window.

 Time-saving — No manual timeframe switching required.

🛡️ Reliability — Built on standard MT4 algorithms.

🔧 How it works:
Generates signals based on two moving averages (fast and slow). The indicator does not require moving averages to be plotted on the chart, but they can be added for visualization.

Crossovers trigger:
🟢 Green upward arrow — When the fast MA crosses above the slow MA.
🔴 Red downward arrow — When the fast MA crosses below the slow MA.

A separate panel displays real-time signals for all selected:

  • Trading instruments (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD).

  • Timeframes (M1, H4, etc.).


SlowMA_Period = 50;      // Slow MA period  

MA_Type = MODE_EMA;      // MA type: SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA  

MA_Price = PRICE_CLOSE;  // Price source: Close/Open/High/Low  


// Visual settings  

BullishColor = clrLime;  // Bullish signal color  

BearishColor = clrRed;   // Bearish signal color  

ArrowOffset = 200;       // Arrow offset from price (in pips)  


// Monitoring settings  

SymbolsList = "XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY"; // Instruments  

TimeframesList = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4";       // Timeframes  

MaxLookback = 30;         // Analysis depth (bars back)  

Williams fractal trailing stop
Sergei Gromov
Indicatori
Williams Fractal Trailing Stop is a professional trading tool that combines the principles of Bill Williams fractal analysis with an adaptive trailing stop mechanism. The indicator provides an accurate definition of the moments for profit taking and minimizing market risks. The system automatically identifies fractal structures on the chart and calculates optimal levels for moving a stop order. This allows you to protect profits and limit losses without constant manual intervention. The ind
