Trend Lines continuous

This indicator draws current trend line and





* You should select the higher and lower frame for indicator calculations

* You select the Trend line colors as you prefer

* Enable or disable Alerts!

Trend lines UP/Down are drawn when a trend is detected

Wait for small arrows for entry :

*Normally an UP arrow in an UP Trend is a BUY signal :

---you Close the BUY position IF a Reverse DOWN Trend signal appears Or when Up trend line crossed down

*Normally a DOWN arrow in a DOWN Trend is a SELL signal :

---you Close the SELL position IF a Reverse UP Trend signal appear Or when DOWN trend line crossed up

my proposed input parameters :

M30 Chart ::::: High time frame : D1 Low time frame : H1

M1 Chart ::::: High time frame : H1 Low time frame : M5