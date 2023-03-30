Bulls e Bears Composite

Qv2 Stdev Joao Marcilio Indicatori

Qv² Stdev is indicator developed based on standard deviation of prices and trading volume. Buy signals are indicated by arrows up. Sell signals are indicated by arrows down. An important detail is that the Qv² Volume has two bands, an upper and a lower, both of which serve as a target for take profit. It is recommended to use it in H1 Can be used in all pairs (I use in Gold). Good Business, in the trending market To find out some more about my work please click here