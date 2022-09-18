A2SR Dashboard

A. What is A2SR-DASH?


It is a dashboard indicator for the A2SR indicator (needed on same chart) here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225
It solves the problem of having many charts open with A2SR loaded on each having to switch back and forth.
+ Visually shows movement of price flowing between Open price to ADJ or ADF.
+ Acutual SR levels displayed as golden dots across all pairs! 
+ Quickly find "first test" SR levels.
+ Gives timely alerts for:
Trend Changes (both 1 and 2)
Percent move to ADJ/ADF
Early Breaks
Strong Breaks
Over Bought/Sold
and Custom Signals to compliment A2SR

Use Chart Template setting to open new chart (click pair name) and auto apply your template to take the trade.


B. Input Parameters
SymbolPrefix - If your currency pair has a prefix, e.g jEURUSD, enter with j. Leave it blank if your pair has no prefix. Default is empty.
SymbolSuffix - If your currency pair has a suffix, e.g EURUSDm, enter with m. Leave it blank if your pair has no suffix. Default is empty.
Symbols - Comma separated list of symbols to load on dashboard. Max 10
StartX - starting horizontal position of drawing dashboard.
StartY - starting vertical position of drawing dashboard.
Alerts - Turn alerts on/off. Must be true for any alerts to be received.
Push Notification - Send alert to mobile device.
Alert Percent to ADJ/ADF - Alert when movement of price flowing between Open price to ADJ or ADF reaches this %.
Alert Trend Change - Alert on trend 1 and/or trend 2 change.
Alert Early Break Out/Down - Alert when price closes after early sign break out/down.
Alert Strong Break Out/Down - Alert when price closes after strong break out/down.
Alert OBOS Level Type - Alert type for the obos level:
OFFOBOS - Off
OBOSALL - Alert when obos turns all green or all red.
OBOSALLRed - Alert when obos turns all red only.
OBOSALLGreen - Alert when obos turns all green only.
OBOSLevel - Alert when obos reaches the level specified in next parameter. 
Alert OBOS Level - Alert when obos reaches the level specified. eg. [h1]:[-21],[d1]:[15],[w1]:[35]
Alert Custom Signal 01 - proprietary custom buy/sell/wait signal to compliment A2SR. More will be added as they pass R&D.
ColorBuy - The color of buy signals.
ColorSell - The color of sell signals.
ColorWait - The color of wait signals.
Chart Template - The chart template to apply to the newly opened chart when the pair name is clicked.

Chart Timeframe - The chart timeframe to open when the pair name is clicked.


C. Installation Instructions

1. Add the following url to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest...

http://www.A2SR-Dash.com

2. Open H1 chart.

3. Add A2SR Indicator and apply the attached set file (in comments section).

4. Then add the A2SR-DASH expert.

6. IMPORTANT: Set Work = false in settings. Otherwise, it will attempt to auto trade.

7. Add your symbol names (up to 10) including suffix and prefix in the names (GBPUSD.x,EURUSD.x) and set the SymbolPrefix/SymbolSuffix parameters accordingly (i.e. .x)


İncelemeler 1
Yohana Parmi
11475
Yohana Parmi 2022.11.08 15:35 
 

Many thanks, Rodney. You have successfully completed a great work on this system. This is very useful for many people who realize that how dealing with the market is actually not easy. - I really appreciate that. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86475#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=43109410

