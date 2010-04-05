Observer

The Expert is completely autonomous.

Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.

Tracking price levels in a calm market by several indicators, opens positions with a small fixed

StopLoss monitors the indicator levels until they close with a positive or, if possible, with a small loss.

Using the variable TRAWL_LOSSES, there will be fewer unprofitable positions that have reached StopLoss, but profitability will also fall.

Using a Swap filter, you can avoid the negative impact of transferring positions when moving to the next day, when negative swap value.
It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.

Automatically switches from winter to summer time.

Deposit: Since the Expert uses a fixed StopLoss, the deposit can start from 50-100 deposit units.

Accounts: ECN or ECN should be used.Pro with five-digit quotes.

Trading Pairs: According to me, the EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, CHFJPY pairs are based on.

Testing: Initially the default settings, there are average values that are suitable for all pairs.

Initially, you should set a minimum fixed lot, until you are satisfied with the result of the trade.

The trading period of the H4 chart.

PARAMETERS:

  • USING - Choice, risk trading-fixed lot
    • RISK - Use risk, % of available funds
    • LOT - Use a fixed lot
RISK/LOT - The size of the risk-fixed lot
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration
SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable*
TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit
STOP_LOSS - Set stop
COUNT_BUY - The number of positions to buy
COUNT_SELL - Number of positions for sale
GMT_AUTO - Auto shift of GMT broker**
GMT_OFFSET - GMT Broker Shift
  • FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap)
    • TRIPLE - Triple
    • FULL - Full
    • DISABLED - Disabled
    • AUTO - Auto

DISPLAY_SWAP - Banner (swap)

TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trading on Friday evening
TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trade on Monday morning
TRAWL_LOSSES - Trawl at a loss
MAXIMUM_SPREAD - Maximum spread for opening positions
MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions

PRINT_ENABLE - Printing to a journal

ALL_MESSAGES - Print all messages


* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used .

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing to a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.

** Auto GMT shift of the broker, does not work in the strategy tester.

The TAKE_PROFIT, STOP_LOSS and MAXIMUM_SPREAD parameters are only for average testing, to be selected separately for each currency pair!

Before buying, you should familiarize yourself with the trading conditions of your broker.



