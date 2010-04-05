Observer
- Experts
- Elena Lukanina
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Using the variable TRAWL_LOSSES, there will be fewer unprofitable positions that have reached StopLoss, but profitability will also fall.
Trading Pairs: According to me, the EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, CHFJPY pairs are based on.
Testing: Initially the default settings, there are average values that are suitable for all pairs.
PARAMETERS:
- USING - Choice, risk trading-fixed lot
- RISK - Use risk, % of available funds
- LOT - Use a fixed lot
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration
SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable*
TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit
STOP_LOSS - Set stop
COUNT_BUY - The number of positions to buy
COUNT_SELL - Number of positions for sale
GMT_AUTO - Auto shift of GMT broker**
GMT_OFFSET - GMT Broker Shift
- FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap)
- TRIPLE - Triple
- FULL - Full
- DISABLED - Disabled
- AUTO - Auto
DISPLAY_SWAP - Banner (swap)
TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trading on Friday evening
TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trade on Monday morning
TRAWL_LOSSES - Trawl at a loss
MAXIMUM_SPREAD - Maximum spread for opening positions
MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions
ALL_MESSAGES - Print all messages
* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used .
SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing to a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.
** Auto GMT shift of the broker, does not work in the strategy tester.
The TAKE_PROFIT, STOP_LOSS and MAXIMUM_SPREAD parameters are only for average testing, to be selected separately for each currency pair!
Before buying, you should familiarize yourself with the trading conditions of your broker.