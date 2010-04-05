The Expert is completely autonomous.





Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.





Tracking price levels in a calm market by several indicators, opens positions with a small fixed





StopLoss monitors the indicator levels until they close with a positive or, if possible, with a small loss.

Using the variable TRAWL_LOSSES, there will be fewer unprofitable positions that have reached StopLoss, but profitability will also fall.

Using a Swap filter, you can avoid the negative impact of transferring positions when moving to the next day, when negative swap value.

It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.





Automatically switches from winter to summer time.





Deposit: Since the Expert uses a fixed StopLoss, the deposit can start from 50-100 deposit units.





Accounts: ECN or ECN should be used.Pro with five-digit quotes.





Trading Pairs: According to me, the EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, CHFJPY pairs are based on.

Testing: Initially the default settings, there are average values that are suitable for all pairs.

Initially, you should set a minimum fixed lot, until you are satisfied with the result of the trade.





The trading period of the H4 chart.





PARAMETERS:

USING - Choice, risk trading-fixed lot

RISK - Use risk, % of available funds



LOT - Use a fixed lot

FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap)

TRIPLE - Triple



FULL - Full



DISABLED - Disabled



AUTO - Auto

RISK/LOT - The size of the risk-fixed lotRESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restorationSHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable*TAKE_PROFIT - Set profitSTOP_LOSS - Set stopCOUNT_BUY - The number of positions to buyCOUNT_SELL - Number of positions for saleGMT_AUTO - Auto shift of GMT broker**GMT_OFFSET - GMT Broker Shift

DISPLAY_SWAP - Banner (swap)

TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trading on Friday evening

TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trade on Monday morning

TRAWL_LOSSES - Trawl at a loss

MAXIMUM_SPREAD - Maximum spread for opening positions

MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions



PRINT_ENABLE - Printing to a journal

ALL_MESSAGES - Print all messages





* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used . SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing to a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false. ** Auto GMT shift of the broker, does not work in the strategy tester. The TAKE_PROFIT, STOP_LOSS and MAXIMUM_SPREAD parameters are only for average testing, to be selected separately for each currency pair! Before buying, you should familiarize yourself with the trading conditions of your broker.





