Market Makers Step

🔥 Market Makers Step – Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor (MT5)

Market Makers Step is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading Expert Advisor designed to follow market maker price behavior and institutional-style movements.
This EA is built for traders who prefer logic, structure, and disciplined execution rather than random indicators.

Developed with a focus on precision entries, controlled risk, and consistent performance, Market Makers Step is suitable for both new and experienced traders looking for a reliable automated system on MetaTrader 4.

💡 Core Trading Concept

Market Makers Step is based on the idea that large players move price in steps, creating liquidity zones, stop hunts, and structured moves.
The EA aims to capture these moves by entering trades only when market conditions align with high-probability setups.

No overtrading. No emotional decisions. Just systematic execution.

⚙️ Key Features

  • ✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • ✅ Works on MT5 platform

  • ✅ Market maker–style step logic

  • ✅ Smart entry & exit management

  • ✅ Fixed lot and risk-controlled trading

  • ✅ Low drawdown focused design

  • ✅ Clean and efficient algorithm

  • ✅ Suitable for real accounts

  • ✅ Fully automated trading


📊 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: Optimized for intraday trading

  • Broker: Any MT4 broker with good gold spread

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw spread recommended

  • Minimum Balance: As per your risk preference

  • Lot Size: User configurable


🛡️ Risk Management

Market Makers Step is designed with capital protection in mind.
Trades are executed only when conditions meet predefined rules, helping to avoid unnecessary exposure during low-quality market phases.

Risk parameters are fully adjustable, allowing traders to align the EA with their own money management rules.


🎯 Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders focused on Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Users who want a professional, rule-based EA

  • Traders avoiding risky martingale or grid systems

  • Those looking for long-term consistency over hype

  • Beginners and professionals alike

