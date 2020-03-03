SMC Gold Dominator EA

💡 Overview

SMC Gold Dominator EA is a next-generation trading robot built on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and Order Block Strategy, designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading.
This EA combines institutional trading logic with powerful automation, ensuring high-accuracy entries, controlled risk, and consistent profits in volatile Gold markets.

If you are tired of lagging indicators and retail traps, this EA is built to trade like the big banks & institutions, detecting liquidity zones, order blocks, and reversal points with precision.

Core Features

Smart Money Concept (SMC) Logic – Detects liquidity sweeps, break of structure (BOS/CHoCH), and institutional moves.
Order Block Detection – Automatically identifies strong bullish & bearish order blocks and trades with precision.
Gold Focused (XAUUSD) – Optimized for the volatility of Gold, suitable for scalping and intraday trading.
Profit Protection System – Dynamic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even & Trailing Stop options included.
Risk Management – Fixed lot or auto-lot size based on account balance.
Session Filter – Trade only during London & New York sessions (high liquidity).
News Filter (optional) – Avoids high-impact news events to reduce risk.
MT4 & MT5 Compatible – Runs smoothly on both platforms.

📊 Trading Logic

  1. Trend Confirmation (H1 Bias) – EA aligns trades with higher timeframe direction.

  2. Liquidity Grab & BOS – Identifies stop-hunt moves and structural breaks.

  3. Order Block Entry – Trades from premium OB zones with candle rejection confirmation.

  4. Multi-Filter Confluence – Volume Spike + RSI confirmation + Session timing.

  5. Smart Exits – Targets realistic institutional levels for Take Profit.

🔧 Input Settings

  • Fixed Lot / Auto Lot Option

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss (customizable)

  • Trailing Stop & Break Even

  • Session Filter (on/off)

  • News Filter (on/off)

  • Magic Number for multi-EA use

💹 Best Usage Recommendation

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15, H1

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread broker recommended (e.g., RoboForex, Exness)

  • Account Type: Works on both small & big accounts

  • Trading Hours: London & New York Sessions

🏆 Why Choose SMC Gold Dominator EA?

Unlike most retail robots, this EA is built on institutional trading principles.
It doesn’t rely on lagging indicators but instead uses market structure, order flow, and liquidity concepts – just like professional traders.

With advanced risk management and smart exit rules, it ensures low drawdown and consistent profits, making it one of the most reliable Gold trading robots available today.


