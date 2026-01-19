Bollinger Wave EA
Overview
Bollinger Wave EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines grid trading methodology with Bollinger Bands technical analysis. The Expert Advisor identifies high-probability entry points by detecting price reversals at the extremes of the Bollinger Bands, strategically executing pending orders to capture market movements.
Core Strategy
Trading Logic
The Expert Advisor (EA) operates on the mean reversion principle, identifying oversold and overbought conditions through Bollinger Band analysis:
BUY Signals:
The price touches or approaches the lower Bollinger Band (overbold zone)
The price shows upward momentum (bounce off the lower band)
The price remains below the middle band, confirming oversold conditions
Places BUY STOP orders above the current price with predetermined spacing
SELL Signals:
The price touches or approaches the upper Bollinger Band (overbought zone)
The price shows downward momentum (retracement from the upper band)
The price remains above the middle band, confirming overbought conditions
Places SELL STOP orders below the current price with predetermined spacing
Grid Management System
Dynamic placement of pending orders at calculated distances from the current price
Maximum pending order limits to prevent overexposure
Execution Automatic order triggering when the price reaches pending levels
Distance-based activation ensures orders are triggered only within the defined range
Key Features
Risk Management
Fixed lot size or based on percentage of equity
Automatic Stop Loss on all positions
Margin check before each trade
Maximum spread control to avoid trading in unfavorable conditions
Limitation of pending orders to control total exposure
Intelligent Trailing Stop
Automatic triggering when the position reaches the target profit (in pips)
Dynamic tracking of favorable price levels
Profit protection through progressive Stop Loss adjustment
Customizable trailing start and step settings
Trading Filters
Time Filter:
Defines specific time windows for trading
Avoids periods of low liquidity or high volatility
Customizable according to the trader's time zone
Bollinger Bands Filter:
Activable/deactivatable according to preference
Configurable period (default: 20)
Adjustable standard deviation (default: 2.0)
Validation Signal generation through analysis of previous candlesticks
Spread Filter:
Protection against excessive spreads
Configurable limit in pips
Prevents executions in adverse market conditions
Configurable Parameters
General Settings
Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA trades
Slippage: Maximum acceptable slippage in points
Capital Management
FixedLot: Fixed lot size (if > 0)
RiskPercent: Percentage of risk in the balance (if FixedLot = 0)
Grid Parameters (in pips)
Delta: Distance between the current price and the pending order
MaxDistance: Maximum distance allowed for order activation
StopLossPips: Stop Loss in pips for each position
TrailingStart: Profit pips to activate trailing stop
TrailingStep: Distance of the trailing stop from the current price
MaxSpread: Maximum spread allowed for trading
MaxPendingOrders: Maximum number of pending orders per direction
Settings Bollinger Bands
UseBollinger: Enable/disable Bollinger Bands filter
BB_Period: Bollinger Bands period
BB_Deviation: Standard deviation of the bands
BB_Shift: Indicator shift
System Advantages
Full Automation
24/7 Trading without Manual Intervention
Instant Signal Execution Based on Predefined Conditions
Automatic Trailing Stop and Profit Protection Management
Risk Control
Multiple Layers of Protection (SL, Spread, Margin, Time)
Exposure Limitation through Pending Order Control
Professional Capital Management with Fixed or Percentage Options
Technical Accuracy
Automatic Price Normalization Based on Symbol Digits
Adjustment of Minimum Distances According to Broker Requirements
Compatibility with 3/5 and 4/5 Digit Brokers
Optimal Technical Specifications
Recommended Configuration
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold vs. Dollar)
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Account Type: Compatible with Prop Firms and Regular Brokers
Optimization for XAU/USD
The EA has been specifically designed and optimized to trade the XAU/USD pair, leveraging:
The high Gold market liquidity
Characteristic mean reversion movements
Controlled volatility on the M5 timeframe
Frequent price respect for Bollinger Bands
Ideal Use Cases
Trading XAU/USD taking advantage of mean reversions on the M5 timeframe
Sideways markets with a mean reversion tendency
High liquidity gold sessions (London and New York)
Prop Firms: Compatible with drawdown rules and profit targets
Regular Brokers: Works with any broker that offers XAU/USD
Technical Requirements
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Minimum capital: $1,000 USD
Account type: Prop Firms and Regular Brokers
Execution type: Market Execution or Instant Execution
Spread: Preferably low (< 20 pips for XAU/USD in best results)
Recommended VPS: For 24/7 trading without Interruptions
Margin: Sufficient to manage multiple simultaneous gold positions
Compatibility with Prop Firms
The EA is designed to comply with the strict rules of leading Prop Firms:
Controlled risk management through mandatory Stop Loss orders
Drawdown control through limiting pending orders
Trailing stop for profit protection and meeting profit targets
No aggressive martingale techniques
Transparent trading with identifiable Magic Number