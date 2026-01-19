Bollinger Wave EA

Overview

Bollinger Wave EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines grid trading methodology with Bollinger Bands technical analysis. The Expert Advisor identifies high-probability entry points by detecting price reversals at the extremes of the Bollinger Bands, strategically executing pending orders to capture market movements.





Core Strategy

Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor (EA) operates on the mean reversion principle, identifying oversold and overbought conditions through Bollinger Band analysis:





BUY Signals:





The price touches or approaches the lower Bollinger Band (overbold zone)

The price shows upward momentum (bounce off the lower band)

The price remains below the middle band, confirming oversold conditions

Places BUY STOP orders above the current price with predetermined spacing

SELL Signals:





The price touches or approaches the upper Bollinger Band (overbought zone)

The price shows downward momentum (retracement from the upper band)

The price remains above the middle band, confirming overbought conditions

Places SELL STOP orders below the current price with predetermined spacing

Grid Management System

Dynamic placement of pending orders at calculated distances from the current price

Maximum pending order limits to prevent overexposure

Execution Automatic order triggering when the price reaches pending levels

Distance-based activation ensures orders are triggered only within the defined range

Key Features

Risk Management

Fixed lot size or based on percentage of equity

Automatic Stop Loss on all positions

Margin check before each trade

Maximum spread control to avoid trading in unfavorable conditions

Limitation of pending orders to control total exposure

Intelligent Trailing Stop

Automatic triggering when the position reaches the target profit (in pips)

Dynamic tracking of favorable price levels

Profit protection through progressive Stop Loss adjustment

Customizable trailing start and step settings

Trading Filters

Time Filter:





Defines specific time windows for trading

Avoids periods of low liquidity or high volatility

Customizable according to the trader's time zone

Bollinger Bands Filter:





Activable/deactivatable according to preference

Configurable period (default: 20)

Adjustable standard deviation (default: 2.0)

Validation Signal generation through analysis of previous candlesticks

Spread Filter:





Protection against excessive spreads

Configurable limit in pips

Prevents executions in adverse market conditions

Configurable Parameters

General Settings

Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA trades

Slippage: Maximum acceptable slippage in points

Capital Management

FixedLot: Fixed lot size (if > 0)

RiskPercent: Percentage of risk in the balance (if FixedLot = 0)

Grid Parameters (in pips)

Delta: Distance between the current price and the pending order

MaxDistance: Maximum distance allowed for order activation

StopLossPips: Stop Loss in pips for each position

TrailingStart: Profit pips to activate trailing stop

TrailingStep: Distance of the trailing stop from the current price

MaxSpread: Maximum spread allowed for trading

MaxPendingOrders: Maximum number of pending orders per direction

Settings Bollinger Bands

UseBollinger: Enable/disable Bollinger Bands filter

BB_Period: Bollinger Bands period

BB_Deviation: Standard deviation of the bands