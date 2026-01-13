Closing Assistant MT5 J26

Closing Assistant - One-Click Multi-Trade Management for MetaTrader



See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this essential trade management tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite.

What It Offers: Close multiple trades simultaneously with a single click, organized by direction (buy/sell) or performance (winning/losing). Select from three scope options: Meta Extender trades only, current symbol trades, or all MetaTrader trades - giving you complete control over which positions to exit instantly.

Key Benefits:

Execute mass closures in fast-paced market conditions when every second counts

Close all winning trades to lock in profits during volatile reversals

Exit all losing positions quickly to limit drawdown

Perfect for scalpers and day traders managing multiple positions

No hunting through trade lists - one button does it all

How It Works: Select your desired scope (Meta Extender, Symbol, or MetaTrader-wide), then use the intuitive buttons to close trades by direction or performance. The widget executes all closures automatically without additional confirmation dialogs, ensuring lightning-fast exits when market conditions demand immediate action. Works with manual trades and those opened by other EAs. Compatible with all currency pairs and brokers.

Documentation and Support

For detailed and personal support, feel free to contact us or leave a comment here. Find the complete documentation linked in our profile.