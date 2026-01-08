📊 Stamina Account Scanner

Stamina Account Scanner is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide a clear, structured, and immediate overview of the trading account, aggregating all open market positions by symbol into a single, easy-to-read table displayed directly on the chart.

The indicator analyzes open positions only (pending orders are excluded) and delivers a complete snapshot of exposure, risk, and performance in real time.





🔍 Displayed Information

For each symbol with open positions, the indicator shows:

Symbol – Traded instrument

P/L (account currency) – Total profit or loss per symbol

Trades – Number of open positions

Lots – Total traded volume

Buy Lots / Sell Lots – Long and short exposure

Equity – Current account equity

Profit TP – Potential profit at Take Profit

Loss SL – Potential loss at Stop Loss

Buy BE / Sell BE – Break-even price levels

Value 1 Pip – Monetary value of one pip

At the bottom of the table, the indicator also displays the overall Total P/L of the account.





🖥️ Display Recommendations

To achieve a clean and correct visualization, as shown in the reference image:

✅ Remove price candles from the chart

(by minimizing visible bars or using an empty chart layout)

✅ Set the chart background color to black

✅ Disable grids, price indicators, and unnecessary chart objects

👉 Stamina Account Scanner is designed as an account dashboard, not as a traditional technical indicator.





⚠️ Important Operational Note

For best usability and clarity:

It is recommended to attach Stamina Account Scanner to a chart with no active trades on that symbol, using it as a dedicated monitoring chart.

This setup improves:

readability

workspace organization

multi-symbol and multi-strategy management





🎯 Ideal For