Stamina Account Scanner

📊 Stamina Account Scanner

Stamina Account Scanner is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide a clear, structured, and immediate overview of the trading account, aggregating all open market positions by symbol into a single, easy-to-read table displayed directly on the chart.

The indicator analyzes open positions only (pending orders are excluded) and delivers a complete snapshot of exposure, risk, and performance in real time.


🔍 Displayed Information

For each symbol with open positions, the indicator shows:

  • Symbol – Traded instrument

  • P/L (account currency) – Total profit or loss per symbol

  • Trades – Number of open positions

  • Lots – Total traded volume

  • Buy Lots / Sell Lots – Long and short exposure

  • Equity – Current account equity

  • Profit TP – Potential profit at Take Profit

  • Loss SL – Potential loss at Stop Loss

  • Buy BE / Sell BE – Break-even price levels

  • Value 1 Pip – Monetary value of one pip

At the bottom of the table, the indicator also displays the overall Total P/L of the account.


🖥️ Display Recommendations

To achieve a clean and correct visualization, as shown in the reference image:

  • Remove price candles from the chart
    (by minimizing visible bars or using an empty chart layout)

  • ✅ Set the chart background color to black

  • ✅ Disable grids, price indicators, and unnecessary chart objects

👉 Stamina Account Scanner is designed as an account dashboard, not as a traditional technical indicator.


⚠️ Important Operational Note

For best usability and clarity:

It is recommended to attach Stamina Account Scanner to a chart with no active trades on that symbol, using it as a dedicated monitoring chart.

This setup improves:

  • readability

  • workspace organization

  • multi-symbol and multi-strategy management


🎯 Ideal For

  • Discretionary and systematic traders

  • Multi-pair portfolio monitoring

  • Real-time risk control

  • VPS and professional trading environments


