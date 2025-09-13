Renko Brick Pro - Advanced Renko Indicator for MT5

Professional Renko bricks with intelligent ATR sizing and ready-to-use EA integration buffers.

Renko charts eliminate market noise by creating bricks only when price moves a specific amount. Unlike traditional price charts, each brick represents the same price movement, giving you cleaner trend identification and better entry points.

This indicator brings true Renko analysis to MT5 with intelligent ATR-based brick calculations that automatically adapt to market volatility. No more guessing brick sizes or dealing with fixed parameters that don't match current market conditions.

Complete EA Integration Made Simple

Two Powerful Exposed Buffers

Trend Buffer : Delivers crystal-clear buy/sell signals (1 = uptrend, -1 = downtrend)

Renko Close Buffer: Provides exact Renko close values for precise calculations

The trend buffer is your direct gateway to profitable automated trading. Instead of complex price action analysis, your EA gets simple 1 or -1 values that instantly tell you market direction. When the buffer shows 1, market is trending up - perfect for buy signals. When it shows -1, market is trending down - ideal for sell entries. This eliminates guesswork and gives your EA rock-solid trend detection.

Direct integration means you can build complete automated trading systems in minutes, not hours. The buffers handle all the Renko calculations while your EA focuses on trade management.

Visual Renko Display

Professional Chart Overlay : Clean, distraction-free Renko bricks display directly on your existing MT5 charts - no need to switch between chart types or open separate windows

Complete Visual Customization : Choose your own colors for uptrend/downtrend bricks, adjust border styles, and modify brick dimensions to match your trading setup perfectly

: Choose your own colors for uptrend/downtrend bricks, adjust border styles, and modify brick dimensions to match your trading setup perfectly Adjustable brick count (10-280 bricks) to match your trading style

Real-time brick formation with unconfirmed brick highlighting

Technical Features

Intelligent ATR-based brick sizing

No repainting - confirmed signals stay confirmed

Optimized for real-time trading performance

Works on all timeframes and symbols

Perfect For

Traders building automated Renko systems

Manual traders who want cleaner price action

Developers creating custom Renko EAs

Anyone seeking reliable trend identification

Buffer Access Example

double trend = iCustom ( _Symbol , 0 , "Renko Brick Pro" , 0 , 0 ); double renko_close = iCustom ( _Symbol , 0 , "Renko Brick Pro" , 1 , 0 );

Need a complete EA built around these signals? Contact us for custom EA development.

Contact us for converting Pine Script indicators to MQL5 - we specialize in accurate TradingView to MetaTrader conversions.



