Turtle with Random Muting EA
Random Long-Only Turtle Expert Advisor This EA implements a random long-only turtle strategy with two features: 1. Fundamental-Based Long-Only Approach: Gold and Bitcoin hedge against inflation and monetary policy uncertainty. The EA trades long-only on these assets. Backtesting shows strong performance during bull markets in gold and Bitcoin. 2. Adaptive Random Trading in Ranging Markets: Many trend-following strategies fail because whipsaw losses in ranging markets exceed trend profits. This EA uses a proprietary algorithm to trade randomly during consolidation, reducing whipsaw losses while preserving trend profits. Key Features:
- Long-only strategy (no short positions)
- Optimized for gold and Bitcoin
- Reduces whipsaw losses in ranging markets
- Preserves profits during trending periods
- Proprietary random trading algorithm
- Trading Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin)
- Timeframes: M30, H1,H4, D1
- Suitable for trending and ranging markets