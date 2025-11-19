QUANTUM VIXES EMPEROR - AI Trading System for Deriv VIX Indices

Professional indicator designed exclusively for Volatility Indices (VIX 10, 25, 50, 75, 100). This wont work in FOREX GOLD, EUR-USD. Please test it on Synthetic indices such as Volatility Indices (VIX 10, 25, 50, 75, 100)

KEY FEATURES Auto VIX Detection Automatically identifies which VIX index you're trading and applies optimal settings for that specific index. For any further about the indicator kindly contact me here on https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nickyjeh135/messages.

AI Adaptive System

Self-learning algorithm that adjusts to market conditions. Learns from performance and optimizes sensitivity automatically. Multi-Timeframe Analysis Analyzes 6 timeframes simultaneously (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1). Prevents counter-trend trades by checking higher timeframe alignment. Advanced Pattern Recognition Detects engulfing patterns, institutional spikes, hammer/shooting star reversals, and filters false breakouts.

Professional Risk Management

Daily loss tracking, automatic spread filtering, signal cooldown system, and ATR-based stop loss calculation. Real-Time Dashboard Shows live countdown timer, signal quality rating (1-10 stars), current market regime, and daily profit/loss tracking. Complete Alert System Mobile notifications, sound alerts, visual arrows on chart, and detailed entry/stop/target information.

VIX OPTIMIZATION

1. Each VIX behaves differently. This indicator adapts automatically:

2. VIX 10 - Trend following strategy with wider stops

3. VIX 25 - Balanced approach mixing trends and reversals

4. VIX 50 - Hybrid strategy adapting to conditions

5. VIX 75 - Mean reversion focus (MOST RECOMMENDED)

6. VIX 100 - Strong reversal bias with tight stops





MARKET REGIME DETECTION

Automatically identifies current market conditions: Strong Trend - Clear directional movement High Volatility - Extreme price swings (caution mode) Breakout - Early trend formation Low Volatility - Choppy sideways movement Ranging - Bound between support/resistance Noisy - No clear pattern (avoid trading)









HOW IT WORKS





1. Detects your VIX type automatically

2. Calculates moving averages, RSI, ATR and adaptive bands

3. Scans for institutional patterns (engulfing, spikes, hammers)

4. Checks higher timeframes for trend confirmation

5. Scores signal quality from 1-10 using AI

6. Validates spread and volatility conditions

7. Displays arrow with quality rating and sends alert









SIGNAL QUALITY RATINGS





10/10 PERFECT - All factors perfectly aligned (diamond icon)

8-9/10 ELITE - Exceptional high-probability setup (5 stars)

7/10 EXCELLENT - Strong setup with good confirmation (4 stars)

6/10 GOOD - Solid setup meeting all criteria (3 stars)

5/10 FAIR - Acceptable but marginal setup (2 stars)

Below 5/10 - Filtered out (not displayed)

VISUAL ELEMENTS

Blue dotted lines - Upper and lower bands (support/resistance zones)

Yellow solid line - Fast moving average (8-period trend)

Orange solid line - Slow moving average (34-period main trend)

Green arrows - Buy signals with quality stars

Red arrows - Sell signals with quality stars

White line - Entry price level

Red line - Stop loss level

Green line - Take profit target

Blue histogram - Trend strength indicator

Magenta histogram - Volatility regime indicator

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

For VIX 75 (Most Popular):

Use M5 or M15 timeframe

Set minimum signal score to 6

Enable H1 and H4 multi-timeframe confirmation





For Scalping VIX 10/25:

Use M1 or M5 timeframe

Set minimum signal score to 5

Use tighter stop loss multiplier (0.6)





For Conservative VIX 100:

Use M15 or H1 timeframe

Set minimum signal score to 7-8

Require strict multi-timeframe alignment

WHO IS THIS FOR

Deriv traders focusing on synthetic volatility indices

VIX specialists who understand volatility behavior

Day traders and scalpers using M1-H1 timeframes

Risk-conscious traders wanting built-in safety features

Beginners to advanced (easy to use with powerful features)





TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 only (not compatible with MT4)

Supported symbols: All Deriv VIX formats (V75, Volatility 75, 1HZ75V, etc.)

Optimal timeframes: M5-M15 for day trading, H1 for swing trading

Repainting: NO - signals are fixed when bar closes

Resource usage: Low CPU, efficient calculations

WHAT THIS IS NOT

This is NOT an automated trading robot (it's an indicator only)

This is NOT a guaranteed profit system (no system is perfect)

This is NOT for Forex, stocks or other markets (Deriv VIX only)

WHAT THIS IS

Professional analysis tool providing high-quality signals

VIX-specific optimization based on volatility behavior

AI-powered system that adapts to changing conditions

Complete with risk management and filtering systems

Non-repainting signals that stay fixed after generation

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

Trading Risk: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This indicator is an analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.

Performance Tracking: Optional performance tracking is for educational analysis only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

User Responsibility: Always use proper risk management, test on demo accounts first, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

No Financial Advice: This indicator provides technical analysis signals only. It is not financial advice. Seek professional guidance if needed.

GET STARTED

1. Purchase and download the indicator

2. Install in your MT5 indicators folder

3. Attach to any Deriv VIX chart

4. Indicator automatically detects settings

5. Customize inputs if desired (defaults work well)

6. Enable mobile and sound alerts

7. Start receiving professional signals

Transform your Deriv VIX trading with AI-powered intelligence designed specifically for synthetic volatility indice s.

TESTING INFORMATION FOR MQL5 MODERATORS :

This indicator is designed EXCLUSIVELY for Deriv VIX indices (Volatility 10, 25, 50, 75, 100). EXPECTED BEHAVIOR: ✅ On VIX symbols (V75, Volatility 75, V100, etc.) - Indicator loads and works perfectly ❌ On non-VIX symbols (EURUSD, GBPUSD, stocks, etc.) - Shows error message and returns INIT_FAILED This validation is INTENTIONAL and by design. The indicator validates symbols on startup to prevent misuse on incompatible markets. TESTING INSTRUCTIONS: Please test on: Volatility 75 (1s) Index or any Deriv VIX symbol. The INIT_FAILED error on Forex symbols is expected behavior, not a bug. COMPATIBILITY NOTE This indicator works ONLY with Deriv VIX synthetic indices. If attached to non-VIX symbols, it will display a compatibility error and refuse to initialize. This is intentional protection to ensure proper usage.