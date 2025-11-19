Quantum Vixes Emperor
QUANTUM VIXES EMPEROR - AI Trading System for Deriv VIX Indices
Professional indicator designed exclusively for Volatility Indices (VIX 10, 25, 50, 75, 100). This wont work in FOREX GOLD, EUR-USD. Please test it on Synthetic indices such as Volatility Indices (VIX 10, 25, 50, 75, 100)
KEY FEATURES Auto VIX Detection Automatically identifies which VIX index you're trading and applies optimal settings for that specific index. For any further about the indicator kindly contact me here on https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nickyjeh135/messages.
AI Adaptive System
- Self-learning algorithm that adjusts to market conditions. Learns from performance and optimizes sensitivity automatically.
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- Analyzes 6 timeframes simultaneously (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1). Prevents counter-trend trades by checking higher timeframe alignment.Advanced Pattern Recognition
- Detects engulfing patterns, institutional spikes, hammer/shooting star reversals, and filters false breakouts.
Professional Risk Management
- Daily loss tracking, automatic spread filtering, signal cooldown system, and ATR-based stop loss calculation.
- Real-Time Dashboard
- Shows live countdown timer, signal quality rating (1-10 stars), current market regime, and daily profit/loss tracking.
- Complete Alert System
- Mobile notifications, sound alerts, visual arrows on chart, and detailed entry/stop/target information.
VIX OPTIMIZATION
1. Each VIX behaves differently. This indicator adapts automatically:
2. VIX 10 - Trend following strategy with wider stops
3. VIX 25 - Balanced approach mixing trends and reversals
4. VIX 50 - Hybrid strategy adapting to conditions
5. VIX 75 - Mean reversion focus (MOST RECOMMENDED)
6. VIX 100 - Strong reversal bias with tight stops
MARKET REGIME DETECTION
- Automatically identifies current market conditions:
- Strong Trend - Clear directional movement
- High Volatility - Extreme price swings (caution mode)
- Breakout - Early trend formation
- Low Volatility - Choppy sideways movement
- Ranging - Bound between support/resistance
- Noisy - No clear pattern (avoid trading)
HOW IT WORKS
1. Detects your VIX type automatically
2. Calculates moving averages, RSI, ATR and adaptive bands
3. Scans for institutional patterns (engulfing, spikes, hammers)
4. Checks higher timeframes for trend confirmation
5. Scores signal quality from 1-10 using AI
6. Validates spread and volatility conditions
7. Displays arrow with quality rating and sends alert
SIGNAL QUALITY RATINGS
10/10 PERFECT - All factors perfectly aligned (diamond icon)
8-9/10 ELITE - Exceptional high-probability setup (5 stars)
7/10 EXCELLENT - Strong setup with good confirmation (4 stars)
6/10 GOOD - Solid setup meeting all criteria (3 stars)
5/10 FAIR - Acceptable but marginal setup (2 stars)
Below 5/10 - Filtered out (not displayed)
VISUAL ELEMENTS
Blue dotted lines - Upper and lower bands (support/resistance zones)
Yellow solid line - Fast moving average (8-period trend)
Orange solid line - Slow moving average (34-period main trend)
Green arrows - Buy signals with quality stars
Red arrows - Sell signals with quality stars
White line - Entry price level
Red line - Stop loss level
Green line - Take profit target
Blue histogram - Trend strength indicator
Magenta histogram - Volatility regime indicator
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
For VIX 75 (Most Popular):
Use M5 or M15 timeframe
Set minimum signal score to 6
Enable H1 and H4 multi-timeframe confirmation
For Scalping VIX 10/25:
Use M1 or M5 timeframe
Set minimum signal score to 5
Use tighter stop loss multiplier (0.6)
For Conservative VIX 100:
Use M15 or H1 timeframe
Set minimum signal score to 7-8
Require strict multi-timeframe alignment
WHO IS THIS FOR
Deriv traders focusing on synthetic volatility indices
VIX specialists who understand volatility behavior
Day traders and scalpers using M1-H1 timeframes
Risk-conscious traders wanting built-in safety features
Beginners to advanced (easy to use with powerful features)
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: MetaTrader 5 only (not compatible with MT4)
Supported symbols: All Deriv VIX formats (V75, Volatility 75, 1HZ75V, etc.)
Optimal timeframes: M5-M15 for day trading, H1 for swing trading
Repainting: NO - signals are fixed when bar closes
Resource usage: Low CPU, efficient calculations
WHAT THIS IS NOT
This is NOT an automated trading robot (it's an indicator only)
This is NOT a guaranteed profit system (no system is perfect)
This is NOT for Forex, stocks or other markets (Deriv VIX only)
WHAT THIS IS
Professional analysis tool providing high-quality signals
VIX-specific optimization based on volatility behavior
AI-powered system that adapts to changing conditions
Complete with risk management and filtering systems
Non-repainting signals that stay fixed after generation
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS
Trading Risk: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This indicator is an analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.
Performance Tracking: Optional performance tracking is for educational analysis only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
User Responsibility: Always use proper risk management, test on demo accounts first, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
No Financial Advice: This indicator provides technical analysis signals only. It is not financial advice. Seek professional guidance if needed.
GET STARTED
1. Purchase and download the indicator
2. Install in your MT5 indicators folder
3. Attach to any Deriv VIX chart
4. Indicator automatically detects settings
5. Customize inputs if desired (defaults work well)
6. Enable mobile and sound alerts
7. Start receiving professional signals
Transform your Deriv VIX trading with AI-powered intelligence designed specifically for synthetic volatility indices.
TESTING INFORMATION FOR MQL5 MODERATORS :
This indicator is designed EXCLUSIVELY for Deriv VIX indices (Volatility 10, 25, 50, 75, 100). EXPECTED BEHAVIOR: ✅ On VIX symbols (V75, Volatility 75, V100, etc.) - Indicator loads and works perfectly ❌ On non-VIX symbols (EURUSD, GBPUSD, stocks, etc.) - Shows error message and returns INIT_FAILED This validation is INTENTIONAL and by design. The indicator validates symbols on startup to prevent misuse on incompatible markets. TESTING INSTRUCTIONS: Please test on: Volatility 75 (1s) Index or any Deriv VIX symbol. The INIT_FAILED error on Forex symbols is expected behavior, not a bug. COMPATIBILITY NOTE This indicator works ONLY with Deriv VIX synthetic indices. If attached to non-VIX symbols, it will display a compatibility error and refuse to initialize. This is intentional protection to ensure proper usage.