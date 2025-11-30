After weeks of work, I'm making this EA available for free to the first 100 downloads. In return, I kindly ask you to leave an honest review and participate in discussions—share your experiences, parameters, and set files. AXIOM - Universal Multi-Indicator Trading System





⭐ OVERVIEW

AXIOM is a sophisticated universal Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical analysis methods into a unified, weighted scoring system. Designed for versatility, AXIOM can be optimized for most major asset classes including Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (DAX, NAS100, US30, etc.), and Commodities on timeframes from M15 and above.





⚠️ IMPORTANT: AXIOM is a universal framework that requires optimization for each specific asset and market condition. Parameter optimization is essential to achieve profitable results on your chosen instrument.









🧠 STRATEGY EXPLANATION

AXIOM uses a sophisticated signal generation engine that analyzes five key market dimensions simultaneously:





📊 Multi-Indicator Weighted Scoring System





✅ Momentum Analysis (Default Weight: 30%)

• RSI - Evaluates overbought/oversold conditions

• Stochastic Oscillator - Identifies momentum crossovers

• MACD - Detects trend momentum shifts

• CCI - Measures price deviation from statistical mean





✅ Trend Analysis (Default Weight: 25%)

• EMA Stack Alignment (EMA 8, 21, 50, 200)

• Price position relative to key moving averages

• Trend direction confirmation across multiple EMAs





✅ Volatility Analysis (Default Weight: 20%)

• Bollinger Bands position analysis

• ATR-based volatility measurement

• Volatility squeeze detection for breakout anticipation





✅ Volume/Directional Analysis (Default Weight: 15%)

• ADX for trend strength measurement

• +DI/-DI analysis for directional bias





✅ Market Structure Analysis (Default Weight: 10%)

• Higher highs/higher lows detection

• Lower highs/lower lows detection

• Price structure confirmation





🎯 Signal Validation





Trades are only executed when:

✓ Combined signal score exceeds the minimum threshold

✓ Signal clarity meets requirements

✓ Minimum confirming indicators align

✓ Market regime is compatible with trade direction

✓ Multi-timeframe alignment is confirmed (H1/H4)









🚀 KEY FEATURES & ADVANTAGES

⚡ 1. Intelligent Market Regime Detection

AXIOM automatically identifies six distinct market conditions:

• Strong Trend Up / Strong Trend Down

• Weak Trend

• High Volatility Range

• Low Volatility Range

• Breakout Imminent

→ Position sizing adapts automatically based on detected regime





⚡ 2. Dynamic Exit System

Unlike simple fixed Take Profit systems:

• Quick Take Profit at configurable R:R ratio

• ATR-Based Profit Target for dynamic volatility adjustment

• Momentum Reversal Exit when opposing signals appear

• Pullback Protection from peak profit retracement





⚡ 3. Breakeven Protection

• Automatic SL movement to breakeven after reaching R:R threshold

• Buffer points prevent premature stopout from market noise





⚡ 4. Optional Trailing Stop

• ATR-based trailing distance

• Activation only after profit threshold

• Configurable trail step size





⚡ 5. Comprehensive Risk Management

✓ Percentage-based position sizing

✓ Maximum daily loss protection

✓ Daily trade limit

✓ Consecutive loss protection

✓ Minimum account balance requirement

✓ Dynamic spread filter (works on all assets)

✓ ATR-based volatility filter





⚡ 6. Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

• Optional H1 trend alignment filter

• Optional H4 trend alignment filter

• Reduces false signals significantly





⚡ 7. Session & Time Filters

• London Session (08:00-16:00 GMT)

• New York Session (13:00-22:00 GMT)

• Asian Session (00:00-08:00 GMT)

• London-NY Overlap priority (13:00-16:00 GMT)

• Auto or manual GMT offset configuration





⚡ 8. Weekend Protection

• Automatic position closure before weekend

• Optional Monday pause until markets stabilize





⚡ 9. News Filter

• High-impact news avoidance

• Medium-impact news filter (optional)

• Configurable buffer time before/after events





⚡ 10. Universal Broker Compatibility

✓ Automatic filling mode detection (FOK, IOC, RETURN)

✓ Compatible with IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, Darwinex

✓ Automatic retry with alternative filling modes





⚡ 11. Real-Time Dashboard

• Live signal analysis display

• Market regime visualization

• Position tracking with R:R calculation

• Performance statistics

• Session and filter status









💡 FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE INDICATOR WEIGHTS

Adjust the importance of each analysis component:

• Weight Momentum: 0-50%

• Weight Trend: 0-50%

• Weight Volatility: 0-50%

• Weight Volume: 0-50%

• Weight Structure: 0-50%





→ Optimize for different market characteristics

→ Increase momentum weight for ranging markets

→ Increase trend weight for trending instruments









📝 RECOMMENDED OPTIMIZATION PARAMETERS

🎯 Primary Focus:

1. Signal Quality (Min_Signal_Score, Min_Signal_Clarity)

2. Indicator Weights (all 5 weight parameters)

3. SL/TP Distances (SL_ATR_Multiplier, TP_ATR_Multiplier)

4. Market Regime Settings (ADX thresholds, ATR multipliers)

5. Dynamic Exit Parameters (Quick_TP_RR, ATR_Profit_Target)





🎯 General Guidelines:

• Timeframe: M15, H1, H4 recommended

• Assets: Forex majors, Gold, Indices, Commodities

• Optimization period: 6-12 months

• Forward testing: 3-6 months minimum









⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

🔴 OPTIMIZATION REQUIRED

AXIOM is a universal framework. Default parameters are starting points only. Profitable trading requires proper optimization for your specific asset, timeframe, and broker conditions.





🔴 RISK WARNING

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.









📋 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

✓ Platform: MetaTrader 5

✓ Timeframe: M15 and above

✓ Assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities

✓ Min Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)

✓ Leverage: Any (percentage-based sizing)

✓ Account Type: Hedge or Netting

✓ VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation









