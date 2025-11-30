Axiom

3
AXIOM - Universal Multi-Indicator Trading SystemOverview


AXIOM is a sophisticated universal Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical analysis methods into a unified, weighted scoring system. Designed for versatility, AXIOM can be optimized for most major asset classes including Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (DAX, NAS100, US30, etc.), and Commodities on timeframes from M15 and above.

Important: AXIOM is a universal framework that requires optimization for each specific asset and market condition. Parameter optimization is essential to achieve profitable results on your chosen instrument.

Strategy ExplanationMulti-Indicator Weighted Scoring System

AXIOM uses a sophisticated signal generation engine that analyzes five key market dimensions simultaneously:

  • Momentum Analysis (Default Weight: 30%)

    • RSI: Evaluates overbought/oversold conditions

    • Stochastic Oscillator: Identifies momentum crossovers

    • MACD: Detects trend momentum shifts

    • CCI: Measures price deviation from statistical mean

  • Trend Analysis (Default Weight: 25%)

    • EMA Stack Alignment (EMA 8, 21, 50, 200)

    • Price position relative to key moving averages

    • Trend direction confirmation across multiple EMAs

  • Volatility Analysis (Default Weight: 20%)

    • Bollinger Bands position analysis

    • ATR-based volatility measurement

    • Volatility squeeze detection for breakout anticipation

  • Volume/Directional Analysis (Default Weight: 15%)

    • ADX for trend strength measurement

    • +DI/-DI analysis for directional bias

  • Market Structure Analysis (Default Weight: 10%)

    • Higher highs/higher lows detection

    • Lower highs/lower lows detection

    • Price structure confirmation

Signal Validation

Trades are only executed when:

  • Combined signal score exceeds the minimum threshold

  • Signal clarity meets requirements

  • Minimum confirming indicators align

  • Market regime is compatible with trade direction

  • Multi-timeframe alignment is confirmed (H1/H4)

Key Features and Advantages

Intelligent Market Regime Detection AXIOM automatically identifies six distinct market conditions:

  • Strong Trend Up / Strong Trend Down

  • Weak Trend

  • High Volatility Range

  • Low Volatility Range

  • Breakout Imminent

Note: Position sizing adapts automatically based on the detected regime.

Dynamic Exit System Unlike simple fixed Take Profit systems, this system includes:

  • Quick Take Profit at configurable R:R ratio

  • ATR-Based Profit Target for dynamic volatility adjustment

  • Momentum Reversal Exit when opposing signals appear

  • Pullback Protection from peak profit retracement

Breakeven Protection

  • Automatic SL movement to breakeven after reaching R:R threshold

  • Buffer points prevent premature stopout from market noise

Optional Trailing Stop

  • ATR-based trailing distance

  • Activation only after profit threshold

  • Configurable trail step size

Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Maximum daily loss protection

  • Daily trade limit

  • Consecutive loss protection

  • Minimum account balance requirement

  • Dynamic spread filter (works on all assets)

  • ATR-based volatility filter

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Optional H1 trend alignment filter

  • Optional H4 trend alignment filter

  • Reduces false signals significantly

Session and Time Filters

  • London Session (08:00-16:00 GMT)

  • New York Session (13:00-22:00 GMT)

  • Asian Session (00:00-08:00 GMT)

  • London-NY Overlap priority (13:00-16:00 GMT)

  • Auto or manual GMT offset configuration

Weekend Protection

  • Automatic position closure before weekend

  • Optional Monday pause until markets stabilize

News Filter

  • High-impact news avoidance

  • Medium-impact news filter (optional)

  • Configurable buffer time before/after events

Universal Broker Compatibility

  • Automatic filling mode detection (FOK, IOC, RETURN)

  • Compatible with IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, Darwinex

  • Automatic retry with alternative filling modes

Real-Time Dashboard

  • Live signal analysis display

  • Market regime visualization

  • Position tracking with R:R calculation

  • Performance statistics

  • Session and filter status

Fully Customizable Indicator Weights

Adjust the importance of each analysis component:

  • Weight Momentum: 0-50%

  • Weight Trend: 0-50%

  • Weight Volatility: 0-50%

  • Weight Volume: 0-50%

  • Weight Structure: 0-50%

Optimization Tip: Optimize for different market characteristics. Increase momentum weight for ranging markets or increase trend weight for trending instruments.

Recommended Optimization ParametersPrimary Focus

  • Signal Quality (Min_Signal_Score, Min_Signal_Clarity)

  • Indicator Weights (all 5 weight parameters)

  • SL/TP Distances (SL_ATR_Multiplier, TP_ATR_Multiplier)

  • Market Regime Settings (ADX thresholds, ATR multipliers)

  • Dynamic Exit Parameters (Quick_TP_RR, ATR_Profit_Target)

General Guidelines

  • Timeframe: M15, H1, H4 recommended

  • Assets: Forex majors, Gold, Indices, Commodities

  • Optimization period: 6-12 months

  • Forward testing: 3-6 months minimum

Important Notes

Optimization Required: AXIOM is a universal framework. Default parameters are starting points only. Profitable trading requires proper optimization for your specific asset, timeframe, and broker conditions.

Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframe: M15 and above

  • Assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities

  • Min Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)

  • Leverage: Any (percentage-based sizing)

  • Account Type: Hedge or Netting

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation


Angel Larroca
874
Angel Larroca 2025.11.30 18:02 
 

Agradezco al desarrollador su esfuerzo y aportación aunque lamentablemente el EA no ha superado mis pruebas de rendimiento,creo que demasiadas variables a configurar o el hecho de no haber sido diseñado para un activo específico han complicado bastante el uso del robot.En la mayoría de ocasiones,menos es más. Personalmente,pienso que su predecesor,Quant Engine,desarrollado para XAUUSD,ofrecía mejor rendimiento y presentaba más potencial.Tal vez en sucesivas actualizaciones el resultado cambie y mejore...

Sergej Maehler
815
Ответ разработчика Sergej Maehler 2025.12.02 03:39
Thank you for your feedback, it will certainly be helpful for future developments. Regarding Quant Engine and AXIOM, nothing has been worsened here, only improved by adding further take profit functions. NEW FEATURES IN AXIOM Dynamic Broker Filling Mode – Auto-detects correct filling mode (FOK/IOC/RETURN) for any broker with automatic retry
Safe SL/TP Modification – Prevents "close to market" errors by validating minimum distances before modifications
Advanced Dynamic Exit – Quick TP, ATR Target, Pullback Exit (closes on profit drop), Momentum Exit (closes on reversal)
Weighted Indicator Analysis – Customizable weights for Momentum, Trend, Volatility, Volume, Structure signals
Auto GMT Detection – Automatically detects broker GMT offset with manual fallback
Extended Weekend Filter – Configurable Friday close and Monday pause until session start
Enhanced News Filter – Separate toggles for high and medium impact news
Spread as Percentage – Spread limit as % of price, scales automatically with instrument
Multi-Instrument Support – Works on Forex, Gold, Indices (DAX, NAS100, US30, etc.)
Ответ на отзыв