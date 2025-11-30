



AXIOM is a sophisticated universal Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical analysis methods into a unified, weighted scoring system. Designed for versatility, AXIOM can be optimized for most major asset classes including Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (DAX, NAS100, US30, etc.), and Commodities on timeframes from M15 and above.

Important: AXIOM is a universal framework that requires optimization for each specific asset and market condition. Parameter optimization is essential to achieve profitable results on your chosen instrument.

Strategy ExplanationMulti-Indicator Weighted Scoring System

AXIOM uses a sophisticated signal generation engine that analyzes five key market dimensions simultaneously:

Momentum Analysis (Default Weight: 30%) RSI: Evaluates overbought/oversold conditions Stochastic Oscillator: Identifies momentum crossovers MACD: Detects trend momentum shifts CCI: Measures price deviation from statistical mean

Trend Analysis (Default Weight: 25%) EMA Stack Alignment (EMA 8, 21, 50, 200) Price position relative to key moving averages Trend direction confirmation across multiple EMAs

Volatility Analysis (Default Weight: 20%) Bollinger Bands position analysis ATR-based volatility measurement Volatility squeeze detection for breakout anticipation

Volume/Directional Analysis (Default Weight: 15%) ADX for trend strength measurement +DI/-DI analysis for directional bias

Market Structure Analysis (Default Weight: 10%) Higher highs/higher lows detection Lower highs/lower lows detection Price structure confirmation



Signal Validation

Trades are only executed when:

Combined signal score exceeds the minimum threshold

Signal clarity meets requirements

Minimum confirming indicators align

Market regime is compatible with trade direction

Multi-timeframe alignment is confirmed (H1/H4)

Key Features and Advantages

Intelligent Market Regime Detection AXIOM automatically identifies six distinct market conditions:

Strong Trend Up / Strong Trend Down

Weak Trend

High Volatility Range

Low Volatility Range

Breakout Imminent

Note: Position sizing adapts automatically based on the detected regime.

Dynamic Exit System Unlike simple fixed Take Profit systems, this system includes:

Quick Take Profit at configurable R:R ratio

ATR-Based Profit Target for dynamic volatility adjustment

Momentum Reversal Exit when opposing signals appear

Pullback Protection from peak profit retracement

Breakeven Protection

Automatic SL movement to breakeven after reaching R:R threshold

Buffer points prevent premature stopout from market noise

Optional Trailing Stop

ATR-based trailing distance

Activation only after profit threshold

Configurable trail step size

Comprehensive Risk Management

Percentage-based position sizing

Maximum daily loss protection

Daily trade limit

Consecutive loss protection

Minimum account balance requirement

Dynamic spread filter (works on all assets)

ATR-based volatility filter

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Optional H1 trend alignment filter

Optional H4 trend alignment filter

Reduces false signals significantly

Session and Time Filters

London Session (08:00-16:00 GMT)

New York Session (13:00-22:00 GMT)

Asian Session (00:00-08:00 GMT)

London-NY Overlap priority (13:00-16:00 GMT)

Auto or manual GMT offset configuration

Weekend Protection

Automatic position closure before weekend

Optional Monday pause until markets stabilize

News Filter

High-impact news avoidance

Medium-impact news filter (optional)

Configurable buffer time before/after events

Universal Broker Compatibility

Automatic filling mode detection (FOK, IOC, RETURN)

Compatible with IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, Darwinex

Automatic retry with alternative filling modes

Real-Time Dashboard

Live signal analysis display

Market regime visualization

Position tracking with R:R calculation

Performance statistics

Session and filter status

Fully Customizable Indicator Weights

Adjust the importance of each analysis component:

Weight Momentum: 0-50%

Weight Trend: 0-50%

Weight Volatility: 0-50%

Weight Volume: 0-50%

Weight Structure: 0-50%

Optimization Tip: Optimize for different market characteristics. Increase momentum weight for ranging markets or increase trend weight for trending instruments.

Signal Quality (Min_Signal_Score, Min_Signal_Clarity)

Indicator Weights (all 5 weight parameters)

SL/TP Distances (SL_ATR_Multiplier, TP_ATR_Multiplier)

Market Regime Settings (ADX thresholds, ATR multipliers)

Dynamic Exit Parameters (Quick_TP_RR, ATR_Profit_Target)

Timeframe: M15, H1, H4 recommended

Assets: Forex majors, Gold, Indices, Commodities

Optimization period: 6-12 months

Forward testing: 3-6 months minimum

Recommended Optimization ParametersPrimary FocusGeneral GuidelinesImportant Notes

Optimization Required: AXIOM is a universal framework. Default parameters are starting points only. Profitable trading requires proper optimization for your specific asset, timeframe, and broker conditions.

Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: M15 and above

Assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities

Min Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)

Leverage: Any (percentage-based sizing)

Account Type: Hedge or Netting

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Technical Specifications