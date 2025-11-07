ATF Two MA Model S
- Indicatori
Anon Candra N
Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Looking for a trading tool based on the moving average indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames?
Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Two MA Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits.
This tool is created using the intersection of two moving average indicator lines: the main MA1 and the signal MA2.
Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously.
Viewing both higher and lower timeframes simultaneously is crucial.
Features :
✅ Multi Time Frame
✅ Main button and Sub buttons technology
✅ Monitoring Real Time Dashboard
✅ Monitoring Selected TF curve
✅ F1. Trend Bar All Time Frame
✅ F2. Candle High Time Frame
✅ F3. Arrow Crossover Selected Time Frame
✅ F4. Histogram Area Selected Time Frame
✅ Time Spread Profit Info
✅ Local Time & Broker Time
✅ Customizable Time Frame
✅ Customizable Style
✅ Customizable Parameter
Every second counts in trading.
This tool help you make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions.
Get this trading tool now.
