This is an EA that opens positions based on oscillations and adds positions on oscillations. If the current K-line is a bullish candle, open a SELL order; if the K-line is a bearish candle, open a BUY order. Thereafter, add positions every interval. The parameters used are as follows:

Trading Symbol (If not filled, use the current chart's currency pair): Trading instrument (if not filled, use the current chart's currency pair)

Interval Multiplier (the larger the value, the safer): Interval multiplier safety level (the larger the value, the safer)

Lot Division Number (the larger the value, the safer): Lot division number (the larger the value, the safer)

This EA is best used with a cent account, starting capital of 2000 USD.For the related test results, please see the screenshot.