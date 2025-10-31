The Smashing Machine

Parameter Description MagicNumber Unique identifier for this Expert Advisor’s trades. GridSpacingPips Distance between each grid level in pips. LotMode Lot calculation method (Fixed size or based on account equity). FixedLotSize Lot size to use when LotMode = Fixed . EquityPerLot Equity required to open 0.01 lot when LotMode = Equity-based . MaxGridLevels Maximum number of grid levels above and below the initial price. MaxLossGridLevels Maximum number of losing grid levels before closing all positions. MaxMarginPercent Maximum allowed margin usage (percentage of account equity). MaxTotalPositions Maximum number of open positions allowed at any time. TradeEnabled Enables or disables automated trading.





Title:

📈 GridTrader EA – Simple and Reliable Grid Trading System

Description:

GridTrader EA is a lightweight and robust Expert Advisor designed for grid-based trading strategies.

It automatically creates a fixed grid around the market price and opens BUY or SELL orders when price crosses grid levels.

The EA supports fixed or equity-based lot sizing, includes margin protection, and allows limiting both total positions and grid levels to control risk.

No complicated settings — simply attach it to any symbol and let it trade according to your grid setup.

Main Features:

Adjustable grid spacing (in pips)

Fixed or equity-based lot size calculation

Automatic margin usage monitoring

Configurable max grid levels and total positions

Automatic take profit and stop loss management per grid level

Works on any symbol and timeframe

Recommended:

Start on demo or low-risk settings first to find the optimal grid spacing and equity parameters for your broker and market.