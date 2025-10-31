The Smashing Machine
- Experts
- Marvin Valentin Weiss
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 20
|Parameter
|Description
|MagicNumber
|Unique identifier for this Expert Advisor’s trades.
|GridSpacingPips
|Distance between each grid level in pips.
|LotMode
|Lot calculation method (Fixed size or based on account equity).
|FixedLotSize
|Lot size to use when LotMode = Fixed .
|EquityPerLot
|Equity required to open 0.01 lot when LotMode = Equity-based .
|MaxGridLevels
|Maximum number of grid levels above and below the initial price.
|MaxLossGridLevels
|Maximum number of losing grid levels before closing all positions.
|MaxMarginPercent
|Maximum allowed margin usage (percentage of account equity).
|MaxTotalPositions
|Maximum number of open positions allowed at any time.
|TradeEnabled
|Enables or disables automated trading.
Title:
📈 GridTrader EA – Simple and Reliable Grid Trading System
Description:
GridTrader EA is a lightweight and robust Expert Advisor designed for grid-based trading strategies.
It automatically creates a fixed grid around the market price and opens BUY or SELL orders when price crosses grid levels.
The EA supports fixed or equity-based lot sizing, includes margin protection, and allows limiting both total positions and grid levels to control risk.
No complicated settings — simply attach it to any symbol and let it trade according to your grid setup.
Main Features:
-
Adjustable grid spacing (in pips)
-
Fixed or equity-based lot size calculation
-
Automatic margin usage monitoring
-
Configurable max grid levels and total positions
-
Automatic take profit and stop loss management per grid level
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe
Recommended:
Start on demo or low-risk settings first to find the optimal grid spacing and equity parameters for your broker and market.