CompoundingGridEA

Compounding Grid EA: Smart Trend-Following Automation





**Overview**

Compounding Grid EA is a powerful, automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines trend detection with a flexible grid strategy to capture profits while managing risks. By following market trends on higher timeframes and entering trades on lower ones, it aims to grow your account steadily through compounding—closing all trades when equity hits a growth target. Perfect for forex pairs like EURUSD or XAUUSD, it runs hands-free, adapting to volatile markets without emotional decisions.





**Key Features**

- **Trend-Based Entries**: Uses Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify strong trends, ensuring trades align with market direction.

- **Smart Grid System**: Adds positions at set pip distances during pullbacks or profitable moves, building on winners while limiting exposure.

- **Compounding Profits**: Automatically closes all trades when your equity grows by a customizable percentage (e.g., 30%), locking in gains and resetting for the next cycle.

- **Built-In Risk Controls**: Stops trading at a USD equity target or max loss percentage to protect your capital. Caps total open volume to avoid over-leveraging.

- **Flexible Lot Sizing**: Choose fixed lots for steady risk or compounding based on account growth.

- **Multi-Timeframe Analysis**: Analyzes trends on a higher timeframe (e.g., H4) and times entries on a lower one (e.g., M15) for precision.





**Advantages**

- **Hands-Free Growth**: Automates the tedious work of monitoring trends and scaling positions, freeing you to focus on strategy tweaks.

- **Risk-Aware Design**: Prevents blowouts with equity-based stops and volume limits—ideal for small or growing accounts.

- **Customizable for Any Style**: Adjust timeframes, indicators, and grids to suit conservative or aggressive trading. Backtest-friendly for optimization.

- **Proven Stability**: Handles low-balance scenarios gracefully (e.g., skips trades if margin is tight) and includes slippage/deviation controls for live markets.

- **Easy Setup**: One-click install on MT5; works on netting accounts with minimal resources. No DLLs or external data needed.





This EA shines in trending markets, turning small wins into compounded growth over time. Start with defaults for safety, then fine-tune for your risk tolerance. Always test in the Strategy Tester before live use! Best use on Cent Account, Targeting 5x daily of capital with my settings i give out.





#### Input Parameters

| Parameter | Type | Default | Description |

|-----------|------|---------|-------------|

| **HTF_TF** | ENUM_TIMEFRAMES | PERIOD_H4 | Higher timeframe for overall trend analysis (e.g., H4 for daily trends). |

| **LTF_TF** | ENUM_TIMEFRAMES | PERIOD_M15 | Lower timeframe for precise entry signals (e.g., M15 for quick setups). |

| **FastEMA** | int | 21 | Period for the fast Exponential Moving Average—shorter for sensitivity. |

| **SlowEMA** | int | 50 | Period for the slow EMA—longer for trend confirmation. |

| **ADX_Period** | int | 14 | Period for ADX indicator to measure trend strength. |

| **ADX_Threshold** | double | 25.0 | Minimum ADX value for a "strong" trend (higher = stricter entries). |

| **ADX_GridThreshold** | double | 20.0 | Lower ADX threshold to allow grid additions (for milder trends). |

| **InitialLot** | double | 0.01 | Starting lot size for the first trade (use minimal for testing). |

| **UseFixedLot** | bool | true | Enable fixed lots (true) or compounding based on equity (false). |

| **FixedLotSize** | double | 0.01 | Lot size when using fixed mode—keeps risk consistent. |

| **CompoundPct** | double | 30.0 | Equity growth percentage to close all trades and take profits (e.g., 30% = reset at +30%). |

| **USDTarget** | double | 0.0 | Absolute USD equity goal to stop trading (0 = disabled). |

| **MaxEquityLossPct** | double | 50.0 | Maximum drawdown percentage before closing all (0 = disabled; protects from big losses). |

| **GridProfitPips** | int | 5000 | Pips to add a grid position in the profit direction (large default prevents over-trading in tests). |

| **GridPullbackPips** | int | 5000 | Pips to add on pullbacks against the trend (adjust lower for active grids). |

| **MaxTotalVolume** | double | 0.5 | Maximum combined lot size of open positions—prevents margin overload. |

| **MagicNumber** | int | 12345 | Unique ID for this EA's trades (change to avoid conflicts with other EAs). |

| **Deviation** | ulong | 3 | Allowed slippage in points for order execution (higher for volatile markets). |