Neuromios USDJPY

Neuromios MultiNet is a modern trading advisor based on neural networks with a unique architecture. This version contains 2 trading strategies based on neural networks trained on USDJPY currency pair. It operates on a daily timeframe. By default, trading is performed simultaneously using all strategies. You can choose one strategy for testing and trading.

Trades are opened no more than once per day at the opening of the day, which reduces technical requirements for equipment and a stable connection. Even if there is no connection at the opening of the day or the Expert Advisor is not working, the trade will be executed at the first opportunity if the signal is still valid and the price is within the specified deviation.

Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are calculated and set for each trade at the opening. To limit risk, you can limit the maximum number of simultaneously open positions for all strategies ("Max positions to open") and for one strategy ("Max positions per Strategy in a direction"). Without setting the limits, the number of active positions can reach 13, the average number is 3.

When Money Management is enabled, the volume calculation is based on margin requirements and available funds in the account. The parameters specify the percentage of funds that can be used for margin, the maximum margin limit, and the volume limit. During operation, the log displays information about signals, trade opening parameters, and their management. The results of the neural network's assessment of the current market state are displayed in the log every hour. This way, you can have an idea of ​​future trades at the start of the new day. This information is also included in the trade commentary.

Data from Admiral Markets servers over the past 8 years was used to train the networks. The Expert Advisor also works well with other brokers. Specifically, tests were conducted with ICMarkets and FxPro. The Expert Advisor is ready to work without any additional settings with a minimum balance of 1,000 USD.

By default, Money Management is disabled ("Enable Money Management" = false) and a fixed lot size of 0.1 is used ("Fixed Volume when Money Management is disabled" = 0.1). When enabling Money Management ("Enable Money Management" = true), keep in mind that margin requirements depend on leverage: the higher the leverage, the lower the required margin, and, accordingly, the larger the position size and the greater the risk. Therefore, it's important to pay attention to the percentage used for margin. By default, it uses 10% of the balance ("Percentage of available Amount for Margin" = 10). Upon launch, the Expert Advisor creates files with network models and parameters in the terminal data folder:

MQL5\Files\Neuromios_USDJPY\

By default, the files are re-created each time it's launched. When setting the "Force Resource files write" parameter to false, files will not be re-created on subsequent runs if they exist. Basic Parameters

Instrument: USDJPY

Working Period: D1

Minimum Balance: 100 USD (Recommended: 1000 USD)

Minimum Leverage: 1:25 (Recommended: 1:100) Installation (basic settings)

Drag the Expert Advisor onto the USDJPY, D1 chart and enable trading. If necessary, set the desired limits on the number of simultaneously open positions:

"Max positions to open" (default 0)

"Max positions per Strategy in a direction" (default 0)

By default, a fixed lot of 0.1 is used ("Fixed Volume when Money Management is disabled" = 0.1). Set the desired value if needed.

To enable Money Management, set the following parameters:

"Enable Money Management" = true

"Percentage of available Amount for Margin" = [percentage of funds used for margin] Risk Warning

Past performance of the Expert Advisor does not guarantee similar results in the future. You should not risk funds you cannot afford to lose.



