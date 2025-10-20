DailyPOC 4X — See the Market Like Never Before!

If you’re tired of trading in the dark, DailyPOC 4X is designed to change the way you read price action.

This indicator highlights the most important decision zones of institutional traders, including:

Daily POC (Point of Control) — the true “magnet” of price, where the highest trading volume of the day occurs.

Value Area High and Low (VAH / VAL) — key regions defining the balance between buyers and sellers.

Previous Days’ POCs — track how price reacts to historical high-volume levels and identify strong reversal points.

Fully customizable, DailyPOC 4X lets you adjust both the number of previous POCs displayed and the thickness of the current POC bar, making it perfect for assets with different volatility — from Forex to indices and commodities.

💡 Highlights:

Clean and professional visual design.

Automatically calculated levels with high precision.

Perfect for traders using volume profile, order flow, or price action.

Works seamlessly across multiple intraday timeframes.

Experience DailyPOC 4X and watch the market unfold around the zones that truly matter!