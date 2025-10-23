SmartCandle4X

SmartCandle 4X – Volume-Based Candles

Main Description:

SmartCandle 4X automatically colors each candle based on the detected volume. Low-volume candles start with soft blue tones, progressing to white, yellow, orange, red, and purple as volume increases.

This allows traders to quickly identify whether the market is calm or active, supporting more strategic decisions in Forex trading.

Key Benefits:

  • Instant visualization of market activity levels.

  • Candles colored intuitively, from low to high volume.

  • Highlights periods of higher volatility.

  • Perfect for traders using volume as an indicator of market strength.

  • Fully compatible with any timeframe, automatically adjusting.

  • Makes market analysis faster and visually effective.


