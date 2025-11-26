Global Session 4X

Global Session 4X Indicator

Global Session 4X is a visual indicator that displays active Forex trading sessions around the world in real time. Designed with precision and respect for market diversity, it covers financial hubs such as London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney, São Paulo, Istanbul, Riyadh, Toronto, and more.

Each session is shown as a color-coded band highlighting the most traded currency pairs in that region. The layout is clean, modern, and fully customizable — traders can choose which sessions to display, keeping their screen focused only on what matters to their strategy.

The interface offers complete flexibility — users can view all sessions at once or hide those that aren’t relevant to their current focus. This freedom allows each trader to tailor the indicator to their operational style while maintaining a global perspective.

Beyond its practical utility, Global Session 4X reflects a broad and inclusive view of the market — connecting traders across time zones, styles, and backgrounds through a single, clear interface.


