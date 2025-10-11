1) Philosophy of the Logic (Conceptual Overview)

Attuning to the Present:

Without relying on past statistics or worrying about future predictions, The Zen Flow EA observes only the “breath of the present” emitted by the chart.

It begins with the understanding that the market is neither memory nor expectation—only a phenomenon that unfolds here and now.

Mindless Decision-Making:

Free from attachment—whether wishing for price to rise or fall—the EA responds only to the reality of movement.

By silencing psychological noise, it naturally eliminates unnecessary entries and trades only with clarity.

Flowing, Not Fighting:

It does not try to predict the trend—it simply floats upon it.

When the current strengthens, it moves with the rhythm; when it calms, it sits still and waits.

To “trade the flow” is to harmonize with impermanence.

Dual Observation (Strategy A / Strategy B):

Two perspectives—one intuitive and fast, the other rhythmic and refined—observe the same present moment.

When these two views overlap, they create not overconfidence nor fear, but pure probability.

Hedging as Response:

Instead of resisting adverse flow, the EA turns and synchronizes with it.

The “stealth hedge” is not a defensive shield, but an act of realignment with the market’s new direction.

Take Profit as Breath, Stop Loss as Distance:

Neither chasing gain nor fleeing loss—the TP, SL, and trailing parameters are breathing intervals aligned with the expansion and contraction of market waves.

Zazen of Time:

Trade-hour filtering and directional blackout (separate on/off times for LONG and SHORT) allow the EA to sit out noisy hours—an intentional stillness within time itself.

Finger of the Wind (Volatility):

Using ATR as the wind gauge—if the wind is still, the sail remains folded; if the storm rages, it is withdrawn.

Thus, every trade is guided by the temperament of the atmosphere itself.

Minimal Ego, Maximum Consistency:

MagicNumber and slippage settings are the Zen framework that removes discretionary interference and preserves the EA’s pure personality.

2) External Parameters

■ Strategy A: Risk Management

A_MainLot (0.02) – Base lot size for Strategy A

A_MainTPPips (45.0) – Take-profit distance in pips

A_MainSLPips (55.0) – Stop-loss distance in pips

■ Strategy B: Risk Management

B_MainLot (0.02) – Base lot size for Strategy B

B_MainTPPips (35.0) – Take-profit distance in pips

B_MainSLPips (80.0) – Stop-loss distance in pips

■ Strategy A: Stealth Hedge

A_UseHedgeStrategy (true) – Enable hedging for Strategy A

A_HedgeLotMultiplier (2.0) – Lot multiplier when hedge triggers

A_HedgeTPPips (90.0) – Take-profit for hedge position

A_HedgeSLPips (110.0) – Stop-loss for hedge position

A_CloseMainOnHedgeTrigger (true) – Close main trade when hedge activates

■ Strategy B: Stealth Hedge

B_UseHedgeStrategy (true) – Enable hedging for Strategy B

B_HedgeLotMultiplier (2.2) – Lot multiplier when hedge triggers

B_HedgeTPPips (130.0) – Take-profit for hedge position

B_HedgeSLPips (110.0) – Stop-loss for hedge position

B_CloseMainOnHedgeTrigger (true) – Close main trade when hedge activates

■ Trailing Control

A_UseMainTrailing (true) – Enable trailing for Strategy A

B_UseMainTrailing (true) – Enable trailing for Strategy B

■ General Settings

MagicNumber (202509) – Unique ID for this EA (avoid duplication)

MaxSlippage (10) – Maximum slippage allowed (in points)

■ Time Filter (Server Time)

UseTimeFilter (false) – Enable time-based trading window

StartTime ("19:20") – Trading start time (HH:MM)

EndTime ("13:50") – Trading end time (HH:MM) If StartTime > EndTime, the EA trades across midnight.

■ Directional Blackout (Advanced)

UseDirectionalBlackout (true) – Enable separate blackout hours by direction

BlackoutHours_LONG ("0,16") – Hours to disable LONG entries (comma-separated 0–23)

BlackoutHours_SHORT ("14,15,17") – Hours to disable SHORT entries

LogDirectionalBlackout (true) – Log blackout activation events

ApplyBlackoutToHedge (true) – Apply blackout logic to hedge positions as well

■ Volatility Filter

UseVolatilityFilter (true) – Enable ATR-based volatility filtering

MinVolatilityPips (1.0) – Skip trades if ATR below this level

MaxVolatilityPips (50.0) – Skip trades if ATR exceeds this level Internally uses ATR(14)

Notes (Practical Tips)

All time-based logic uses the broker’s server time ( Hour() / Minute() ).

For directional blackout, list integer hours separated by commas (e.g., "0,16,22" ).

Internal thresholds for A/B logic are defined as static constants and not modifiable externally.

Default optimization was performed on GBPUSD M15 timeframe, calibrated to the market flow since August 2023.



