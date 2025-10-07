RsiZFxTradeGold
- Experts
- Tran Van Hung
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
RsiZFxTradeGold: Advanced RSI & MA Cross Strategy with Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter
RsiZFxTrade is a powerful Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & MT5, designed to capitalize on dynamic market moves using a combination of RSI and Moving Average cross signals, enhanced by a sophisticated multi-timeframe trend filtering system. This EA is built for traders seeking a robust, automated strategy with comprehensive position management.
Key Features and Strategy
-
Dual Signal Generation: Opens and closes trades based on two primary signaling methods (can be used individually or together):
-
RSI Cross: Signal from the cross of the RSI line and a separate Moving Average (MA) applied to the RSI.
-
MA Cross: Signal from the cross of an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA).
-
-
Multi-Timeframe Trend Filtering (Optional): Utilizes MA crosses on the RSI on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1) to confirm the trade direction, ensuring trades are only taken in the direction of the dominant trend.
-
Default Optimization: Default settings are optimized for the XAUUSD (Gold) M5 timeframe, though it can be adapted to other instruments and timeframes.
Position Management and Safety
-
Flexible Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL): You can set your TP and SL in either Pips or USD/Currency Amount (adjustable via the TpSlMode input).
-
Trailing Stop (Optional): Protects profits by automatically trailing the Stop Loss. It can be configured to trail based on:
-
USD/Currency Amount (profit-based trailing).
-
Pips (standard distance trailing).
-
Trailing only activates once a specified profit ( TsActive ) is reached.
-
-
Trend-Based Trade Closure (Optional): Closes open positions if the trend on a higher specified timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1) reverses, providing an early exit from potentially losing trades.
-
Max Position Control: Limits the number of open positions to prevent over-leveraging.
Alerts and Information
-
Notifications: Supports alerts to the MetaTrader Mobile App (Push Notifications) and includes placeholder logic for Telegram Notifications upon trade open or close.
-
On-Chart Information Panel: Displays the current trend status for all filtered timeframes (H1, H4, D1) and the latest signal status (RSI Cross/MA Cross) on the chart.
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M5 (or as per your optimization)
-
The EA has been rigorously backtested on XAUUSD (Gold) with default settings (optimized for M5 Signal Timeframe and H1 Trend Filter) for the entire year of 2025, demonstrating excellent stability and profit potential.
|Metric
|Result
|Meaning
|Initial Deposit
|$100.00
|Starting capital used for the backtest.
|Total Net Profit
|$1,286.56
|The profit achieved from the initial $100 deposit.
|Profit Factor
|4.85
|Highly favorable, meaning the gross profit is 4.85 times larger than the gross loss.
|Drawdown Maximal
|240.30 (22.06%)
|The maximum dip from the equity peak, indicating excellent risk management for a small account.
|Recovery Factor
|4.92
|Indicates the EA recovers quickly from drawdowns.
|Total Trades
|390
|A balanced number of trades, avoiding over-trading.
|Win Rate
|Long Trades: 31.16% / Short Trades: 22.51%
|The EA relies on a high Profit Factor (4.85) and large average wins, not a high win percentage.
|Average Profit Trade
|$39.42
|Average profit from winning trades.
|Average Loss Trade
|-$10.01
|Average loss from losing trades.
|Expected Payoff
|$3.30
|The average profit/loss expected per trade.
Minimum Capital and Risk Settings
-
Minimum Recommended Deposit: $100 (Based on backtest results with stable drawdown).
-
Optimal Settings: Optimized for XAUUSD M5 with an H1 Trend Filter for optimal balance between signal speed and trend confirmation.
-
Risk Profile: The EA shows a Maximal Drawdown of 22.06% on a $100 account, suggesting a disciplined approach to risk management.
Note: Always test any Expert Advisor on a demo account and perform thorough backtesting to determine the optimal settings for your trading instrument and risk tolerance.