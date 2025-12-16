SignalsSections
Taner Altinsoy

Golden Hen EA

Taner Altinsoy
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 89 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
55.57 USD
Worst trade:
-20.22 USD
Gross Profit:
120.01 USD (12 265 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.87 USD (3 459 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (82.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.05 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
18.81%
Max deposit load:
11.28%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.10
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.25
Expected Payoff:
10.39 USD
Average Profit:
20.00 USD
Average Loss:
-18.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-20.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
23.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.20 USD
Maximal:
20.26 USD (5.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.52% (20.26 USD)
By Equity:
4.64% (20.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 83
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.57 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.31 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.64 × 29492
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real17
2.82 × 17
93 more...
No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 10:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 15:05
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 14:24
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 14:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
