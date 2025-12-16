- Growth
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
55.57 USD
Worst trade:
-20.22 USD
Gross Profit:
120.01 USD (12 265 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.87 USD (3 459 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (82.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.05 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
18.81%
Max deposit load:
11.28%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.10
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.25
Expected Payoff:
10.39 USD
Average Profit:
20.00 USD
Average Loss:
-18.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-20.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
23.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.20 USD
Maximal:
20.26 USD (5.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.52% (20.26 USD)
By Equity:
4.64% (20.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|83
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +55.57 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.31 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.64 × 29492
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
No reviews
