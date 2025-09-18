Daily PnL Guard

Daily PnL Guard (MT5) — Profit Smasher

Stop blowing your day. Start trading with discipline.
Daily PnL Guard is a clean on-chart HUD that gives you instant clarity on your trading session. It answers the only question that matters:

Can I keep trading right now?

This tool isn’t about signals. It’s about discipline. By tracking your current profit/loss against your starting balance and comparing it to your Daily Max Loss and Profit Target, Daily PnL Guard keeps you in check before the market does.

Key Features

  • Current PnL at a glance — live profit/loss updated in real time.

  • Automatic or manual baseline equity — choose how to start your day.

  • Daily Max Loss & Profit Target — with real-time percentage progress.

  • Clear status strip — “Stay disciplined”, “Target Hit — Stop Trading”, or “Max Loss Breached”.

  • Persistent baseline — survives chart and timeframe changes.

  • Professional UI — bold headline, clean layout, black background for maximum readability.

Why Traders Use It

  • Discipline guardrail — never break your rules by accident.

  • Simple risk overlay — see limits without spreadsheets or journal math.

  • No clutter — just the numbers and thresholds that matter.

Settings

  • Auto or manual baseline equity

  • Daily max loss & profit target (USD)

  • Custom fonts, colors, and panel layout

  • Persistence toggle to carry limits across charts


Trading isn’t about chasing signals — it’s about protecting your capital.
Let Daily PnL Guard stand watch over your discipline.

Support


Önerilen ürünler
Goby Trailing
Tiofelo Da Olga Gilbert Teles
Göstergeler
Let's follow the trend with Goby trailing! According to your filters, you can use the arrows (Bullish [start] and Bearish [start]) as entry signals. After making an entry [position], you can use the Bullish [trailing] as a trailing stop for bullish positions and Bearish [trailing] as a trailing for bearish positions. Through the inputs, you can adjust the indicator for better performance in the assets you operate! Enjoy...
Over Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
Göstergeler
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Super Scanner
Li Wei Huang
Göstergeler
【Super Scanner】Indicator Introduction : The color of the Super Scanner which is green and climbing up means that the price trend is going up.The color of the Super Scanner is red and going down means that the price trend is going down. It is very simple to use it to judge the market trend! What's even better is that the open parameters of the indicators allow investors to adjust. You can adjust【Super Scanner】according to your needs. Adjust it faster to be closer to short-term market fluctuatio
Bar Direction 21 TFs
Makarii Gubaydullin
Göstergeler
Tüm 21 zaman dilimindeki çubukların yönünü gösterir. Çok fonksiyonlu araç : 65+ özellik, bu araç dahil    |    Bana ulaşın  herhangi bir sorunuz için  |  MT4 sürümü Görsel sinyallerin anlamı ( kareler): Kırmızı :   Kapanış fiyatı açılış fiyatından düşük :   Close < Open;  Yeşil :   Kapanış fiyatı açılış fiyatından yüksek :   Close > Open; Mavi :   Kapanış fiyatı açılış fiyatına eşit :   Close = Open; Hesaplanan çubuğun mevcut çubuğa göre   Kaydırma   değerini ayarlayabilirsiniz: Kaydırma = 0:
AdvancedCandleWrapper
Douglas Mbogo Ntongai
Göstergeler
Draw as many custom candles as possible on a single chart with this special indicator. Your analysis skill will never be the same again for those who know the power that having a hawkeye view of all price action at once provides. Optimized for performance and allows customization on the appearance of candle bodies and wicks. This is an integral part of analysis at our desks, we hope it will never leave your charts too once you can use it to its full potential.
Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Göstergeler
DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Göstergeler
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
Signal forex Buy and Sell
Vasilii Apostolidi
Göstergeler
Gösterge , alım   satım   sinyallerini   gösterir .   Zaman dilimi   - herhangi   biri , döviz   çifti   - herhangi   biri.   Ayarlar :   alertsMessage   - mesaj kutusunu devre dışı bırakır ve etkinleştirir.   alertsSound   - sesi kapatır veya açar.   Ok Türü - ok simgesini seçmek için.   Gösterge   sinyallerini   filtrelemenin   üç basit   yolu :   Yönü   göstergenin okumasıyla daha yüksek   bir zaman diliminden   kontrol   etmek.   Standart   MACD diyagramını   kullanın .   Parabolik   gösterg
EngulfingDetector
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
Göstergeler
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading with Engulfing Detector ! Are you struggling to spot high-probability reversal patterns on your charts? Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to accuracy with Engulfing Detector ! Why Choose Engulfing Detector? Automated Detection : Instantly identifies Bullish and Bearish Engulfing patterns with pinpoint accuracy. Visual Alerts : Clear arrows mark potential entry points, so you never miss a trading opportunity. User-Friendly : Designed for traders of all l
VWAP Indicator MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Göstergeler
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating. O
BB MA Cross for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
Göstergeler
移動平均線クロス、ボリンジャーと移動平均線のクロス、移動平均線の角度でサイン表示 MT5インジケータ こちらに サイト があります。 このインジケータは3つのパターンでサインを表示（切り替え可能）します。 ① 移動平均線のクロス ② ボリンジャーバンドと短期移動平均線とのクロス ③ ボリンジャーバンドと短期移動平均線とのクロスと、中期移動平均線と長期移動平均線の角度 ⓸ ボリンジャーバンドと短期移動平均線とのクロス（サインを交互に表示) 移動平均線のクロス 指定した短期移動平均線と長期移動平均線のゴールデンクロスでは買いサイン、デットクロスでは売りサインを表示します。 ディフォルトでは短期は5，長期は20となっています。 もちろん変更可能になります。 移動平均線の種類をEMA（指数平滑移動平均線）やSMMA（平滑化移動平均）などに変更可能で適する価格も変更可能になります。 ボリンジャーバンドと短期移動平均線のクロス ボリンジャーバンド（以降BB）と短期移動平均線のクロスでサインを表示します。 ディフォルトではBB+1σと5MAのゴールデンクロスで買いサイン、BB-1σと5MAのデット
Deviation trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Göstergeler
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.
Alert Up Down MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Göstergeler
ALERT UP - DOWN FOR METATRADER 5 This indicator generates an alert when the price leaves the zone between the UP and DOWN lines. You can generate alerts of various types such as: > Sound > Message box > Message in the expert box > Mail (previously configured) > PUSH notifications (previously configured) The lines must be configured from the indicator properties and not from the lines properties, since if it is done from the lines properties, the finonacci may be affected. Among the s
MT5 Pivot Points High Low Extension
Yong Li
Göstergeler
Descriptions A point point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of market over different time frames. This indicator calculate the highest or lowest pivots among left x and right y bars and show the high/low level during that period.   From that, you could clearly see the top resistance & bottom support level and how market goes break out. Instructions pivotLeft - pivot left bar count pivotRight - pivot right bar count pivotHighColor - color
Indicator of the seconds a candle
Dmitriy Konogorov
Göstergeler
Индикатор для отображения свеч размером меньше одной минуты, вплоть до размера в одну секунду, для детализированного просмотра графика . Имеется ряд необходимых настроек для удобной визуализации. Настройка размера хранения истории ценовых данных транслируемых инструментов. Размер видимых свеч. Настройка отображения неподвижности на курсах графика. Возможность отображения на различных торговых инструментах.  Удачной всем торговли.
Extremum levels
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge bir önceki günün, haftanın ve ayın maksimum ve minimum fiyatlarını gösterir. Aşırı noktaların kırılmalarını tespit etmek ve bir ticarete giriş yönünü belirlemek için tasarlanmıştır. Geri dönüş seviyelerini daha doğru belirlemek için Fibonacci seviyelerini görüntüleyebilirsiniz. Önceki fatura dönemindeki fiyat hareketini daha net göstermek için yüksek ve düşük fiyatlar arasındaki alanda da çizilebilir. Mevcut mumun (çubuğun) kapanmasına kadar geçen süreyi gösterir. Sürüm 2.0, 3 yeni
UR VolumeTrend MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Göstergeler
UR Hacim Eğilimi   UR VolumeTrend, hacim olarak devam eden trendi gösteren en net hacim göstergesidir. Yerel zirveleri ve dipleri işaret etmek için UR TrendExhaustion gibi diğer göstergelerle mükemmel şekilde çalışır. Yalnızca 2 parametreyle sınırlıdır - değerler ne kadar yüksek olursa, o kadar uzun trendler gösterir. Aşırı gradyanlar, potansiyel bir tersine dönüşü yakalamak için hacmin olası tükenmelerini gösterir. İki satır - Hacim eğilimi ve Ortalama. En iyi avantaj: Kolay ve tüm varlıklar
RSI Scanner with Alerts MT5
Keith Watford
Göstergeler
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas. S
VIDyA MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Göstergeler
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Haven Market Session Time PRO
Maksim Tarutin
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Haven Market Session Time PRO – your reliable assistant for market session and news analysis. This compact indicator keeps you informed about key trading sessions and important news events directly on the chart. Customize the display of the sessions you need – Asia, London, US, and other regions. The indicator automatically highlights activity periods, showing the start and end times of each session. You'll receive alerts about upcoming high-impact economic calendar events. A convenient panel in
NTL Average Bar Height ABH
Northen Trading Labs
Göstergeler
ABH - Candle Component Analysis - User Guide Overview and Features The   ABH - Average Bar Height   indicator is designed to help traders analyze market volatility and identify potential buy and sell signals by measuring the average size of each candlestick component over a specific period. The indicator calculates and displays four lines representing different candlestick metrics. By analyzing these values, traders can interpret market strength, volatility, and potential trend changes. Beyond
Turpial Pullback
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Göstergeler
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr. BUY when: There is a Green Arrow STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)" SELL when: There is a Red Arrow. STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)
TW79 Channel Signal Pro
Tufan Gocmen
Göstergeler
Bu ürün kanal ölçeklendirme sayesinde kapanış barlarında sinyal üretir.Bu sinyalleri bir ok sayesinde görselleştirir.Ok rengi işlem yönünü ifade eder.Varsayılan ayarlar H1 periyot için geçerlidir.Her periyot ve ürün için backtest yapabilirsiniz.İndikatörün kod içeriği mümkün olduğunca fiyat hareketlerine uygun bir şekilde uygulanmıştır.Bu sebeple trend başlangıçlarını ve sonlarını iyi tespit eder. Parametre açıklamaları: PER: Hesaplanacak bar sayısını ifade eder. PRO: Kanal genişleme faktörünü h
Three Candles Pattern
Edson Cavalca Junior
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The patterns of 3 (three) Candles: Three White Soldiers; Three Black Crows; These are reversal patterns widely used by traders, as they have a high probability of showing the inversion of the current market movement. For example, if in a bullish trend there are three black crows, there is a high probability of reversing the current bullish movement. The Three White Soldiers have the following characteristics: There are 3 consecutive candles with a good body, that is, the difference between th
TheStrat Candles MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Göstergeler
This indicator will draw a label above or below each candle based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they develop over time on your chart. As price evolves, a candle can switch between three states. When the candle first opens, if it sits completely within the previous candles high and low, then it will start as a Type 1. As time moves on, if it breaks either the high or low of the previous candle, it will be come a type 2, and should the price action be volatile and directionless, it may then
Super Trend Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is the Super Trend Dashboard MT5. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the super trend line flip from SELL to BUY. The sell signal is is generated when the super trend line flip from BUY to SELL. The up trend color will be displayed depending on the current Super Trend value.
BS Time Band
Yan Qi Zhu
Göstergeler
BS Time Band是一个很好的波段交易指示器，这个指标可以单独使用，但是最好是配合 StartPoint 一起使用效果更好，适用于任何时间框架，非常适合喜欢做波段交易的朋友。它能很好的体现出一个波段的完整信息，你可以很快的从这个指示器上寻找到最佳的预警区域，然后配合 StartPoint 找到最佳的buy位置和最佳的sell位置，也能很好根据指示器去坚守自己的持仓定订单。指标不含有未来函数，不会重新绘制，不仅能够应用到自己的手动交易过程中，还能完全可以写入到自己的EA中。（如果你感觉到这个指标能够帮助你进行更准确的交易，请帮忙给个好评，希望我的作品能够帮助更多有需要的人） =================参考使用方法=================== 此指标可以适用于任何交易品种。 做波段建议参数 timeFame:M5 如果配合 StartPoint 建议 StartPoint 的参数为（240,60）
Rocket Profit Combo5
iyiola james
Göstergeler
This is a great Metatrader5 Tool , which you can use Daily for your profitable Trading. The Accuracy is the best system you need to succeed in trading without stress. The signals doesn't repaint at all, alerts on bar close, and stays glued. The system works on MT5 and another version for MT4 also available. What you get upon purchase: -Lifetime support for the use of the system -   Easy to use, clean user friendly interface with no single settings required -   Arrow Signals showing where to b
GoGo Breaker The Master Candle Signal
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Göstergeler
GoGo Breaker – The Master Candle Signal Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Fiyat Hareketine Dayalı Akıllı Sinyaller GoGo Breaker, gerçek zamanlı olarak yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları belirlemek için "Ana Mum (Master Candle)" modelini kullanan güçlü bir alım satım göstergesidir. Hızlı ve hassas girişler arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır ve scalping, gün içi (intraday) ve swing trading stratejileri için idealdir. Net oklarla alım/satım sinyallerini otomatik olarak tespit eder. Tüm piyasalarda çalışır: Forex
EarlyScope
Temirgali Orazbayev
Göstergeler
EarlyScope , herhangi bir finansal varlıkta çalışmak üzere tasarlanmış, piyasa dinamiğini analiz etmek için güçlü bir araçtır. Gösterge, fiyatın potansiyel dönüşlere hazırlanıyor olabileceği düşük oynaklığın gizli alanlarını tespit ederek, trader'ların genellikle çıplak gözle kaçırılan desenleri görmesine yardımcı olur. Göstergenin, yalnızca hesaplanacak ve çizilecek gün sayısını ayarlamak için kullanılan tek bir harici parametresi vardır. Seviyeler, tarihsel verilerin ve tekrarlayan desenlerin
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Yardımcı programlar
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Distance From Line
Michael Musco
Yardımcı programlar
Distance From Line — Precision Chart Utility for MetaTrader 5 Tired of squinting at tiny MetaTrader crosshairs that vanish the moment you let go? The default MT5 measuring tool is clumsy, hard to read, and slows down decision-making. Distance From Line fixes this. It’s a sleek, professional utility that gives you instant clarity on price distances — directly on your chart. What It Does Place a clean horizontal line with one click. Instantly see the exact distance from current price to your lin
Smart Position Sizer
Michael Musco
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Position Sizer (MT5) Two clicks to map risk, auto-size, and execute with SL/TP prefilled—fast, visual, broker-aware. Built to work beautifully across Forex, Futures, Indices, Metals, and CFD symbols . Why traders love it (by market) Forex Spread-aware sizing (optional): include current spread in risk so your lot size targets net risk. Pip & 5-digit precision: correct pip math on majors/minors; handles mini/micro volume steps automatically. Side-price logic: uses bid/ask correctly for SL/T
Order Book Tilt with Volume Meter
Michael Musco
Göstergeler
Order Book Tilt with Volume Activity Meter Real-Time DOM Tilt • Session Bias • Volume Momentum Overview Elevate your order-flow analysis with this clean, lightweight MT5 indicator—designed for traders who value clarity and context: Order Book Tilt (live): Real-time imbalance between sellers and buyers (Depth of Market), smoothed via EMA for actionable clarity. Session Tilt (running average): Tracks the cumulative bias of the current session—ideal for confirming trend setup vs noise. Volume Acti
Scale and Trail Trade Manager
Michael Musco
Yardımcı programlar
Scale & Trail Trade Manager (MT5) Your all-in-one solution for   precision trade execution and management . With just two clicks, you can size, place, and manage trades effortlessly—no calculators, no guesswork, no stress. Workflow Click 1:   Set your entry — instantly snaps to the live market price. Move Mouse:   Preview your stop-loss and four profit targets (1R–4R) in real time. Click 2:   Lock it in — the tool sizes your trade to your exact dollar risk (e.g., $3350) and manages it automatica
Liquidity Mapper Pro
Michael Musco
Göstergeler
Support: Profit Smasher 24/7 AI Assistant Disclaimer Liquidity Mapper Pro is an analytical tool for educational and informational purposes only. It does not provide financial advice or guaranteed signals. All trading carries risk, including potential loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt