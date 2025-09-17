PropFirm Trend EA MT4

PropFirm Trend EA MT4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built to trade medium-term market trends with strict risk control. Designed specifically for prop firm challenge rules, it focuses on low drawdown, consistency, and steady growth.

Mt5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149087?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

PropFirmTrendEA is a fully automated trading system designed for serious traders and prop-firm challenges.
It combines trend-following principles with smart risk management, ensuring disciplined trading and long-term consistency.

Built for prop-firm compatibility, this EA includes advanced protections such as daily loss limits, drawdown controls, max trades per day, and automatic Friday close.

With simple inputs and a clean dashboard, you don’t need to be a coder or strategy developer — just attach it to your chart, set your risk, and let the EA do the work.

✅ Key Features

    • Trend-Following Core → trades in the direction of the dominant trend.

    • Precision Entries → identifies high-probability pullback opportunities with candlestick/breakout confirmations.

    • Risk-Based Lot Sizing → automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance and risk %.

    • Advanced Risk Control → max daily loss, total drawdown, max trades/day, max trades per pair.

    • Partial Close → lock in profits by closing part of the position at predefined levels.

    • Trailing Stop → secure gains with dynamic ATR-based trailing.

    • CSV Trade Logging → full transparency and performance tracking.

    • On-Chart Panel → live account and EA status overview.

    • Prop-Firm Friendly → meets strict evaluation rules.

    • Easy Setup → plug & play with ready-made set files.


⚙️ How It Works (Simplified)

    1. Detects the main market trend.

    2. Waits for pullback opportunities aligned with the trend.

    3. Confirms entries using price action and breakout logic.

    4. Manages trades with dynamic SL/TP, partial closes, and trailing stops.

    5. Enforces strict daily and overall risk protections.

📊 Passing Performance

The EA is optimized and tested for popular prop firm conditions, with built-in safeguards to reduce risk of rule violations.
It is best suited for challenges that allow trend-following and controlled risk .

🔧 Recommended Usage

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1 (recommended)

  • Risk Settings: 0.25–0.5% per trade for evaluations

  • Broker Type: ECN or Raw Spread

  • VPS: Recommended for stable execution (low latency)

Recommended Account Balance:

  • Prop Firm Challenge: $10,000+ (works for $25k, $50k, $100k accounts as well)

  • Personal Trading: Minimum $1,000 (micro/cent accounts can be used for testing)

⚠️ Important Considerations

  • Exclusivity: Designed for prop firm evaluations and long-term accounts.

  • Due Diligence: Every prop firm has different rules. Please read and understand your prop firm’s terms before using this EA.

  • Testing: Always test on a demo before live use.

  • No Guarantees: This EA does not guarantee passing or profits. Success depends on discipline, broker conditions, and prop firm rules.

💡 Why Traders Choose PropFirm Trend EA MT5

Because it is built for stability, safety, and consistency.
It avoids the reckless strategies that burn accounts and instead focuses on controlled growth with prop firm rules in mind.

⚠️ Important Considerations

  • Exclusivity: This EA is designed specifically for prop firm challenges and funded accounts, with strict daily loss and max drawdown controls built in. It is optimized for trend-following strategies.

  • Broker Conditions: Performance depends on spreads, slippage, and execution speed. While backtests and demos may show strong results, live conditions (especially with prop firms) can differ. Always test on demo before live trading.

  • VPS Requirement: For best stability, run the EA on a reliable VPS with latency under 200ms.

  • Due Diligence: Every prop firm has different rules (daily loss, drawdown, news trading restrictions, etc.). Please read and understand your firm’s terms before running this EA.

  • Contact & Support: With your purchase, you will receive optimized setfiles, a setup guide, and ongoing support. You may also reach out for assistance with VPS setup and EA configuration if needed.




