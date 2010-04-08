Foli Pivots MT4

Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading

Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell)

Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using

Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter

Count Of Days For Volatility Filter – count of days for calculating of volatility filter value

Lot – volume of initial order

Use StopLoss Order – enabling/disabling of drawdown protection using

Percentage StopLoss Order, % – value of maximum drawdown

Use Martingale – enabling/disabling of Martingale using

Martingale Mode ­– Martingale system (standard or anti)

Trailing Start – trailing start in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Trailing Stop – trailing stop in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Trailing Step – trailing step in points

Start Time – start time of trading

End Time – end time of trading

Max Slippage – maximum slippage in points

Magic Number – magic number of orders opened by expert advisor



