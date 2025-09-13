Renko Brick Pro

Renko Brick Pro - Advanced Renko Indicator for MT5

Professional Renko bricks with intelligent ATR sizing and ready-to-use EA integration buffers.

Renko charts eliminate market noise by creating bricks only when price moves a specific amount. Unlike traditional price charts, each brick represents the same price movement, giving you cleaner trend identification and better entry points.

This indicator brings true Renko analysis to MT5 with intelligent ATR-based brick calculations that automatically adapt to market volatility. No more guessing brick sizes or dealing with fixed parameters that don't match current market conditions.

Complete EA Integration Made Simple

Two Powerful Exposed Buffers

  • Trend Buffer: Delivers crystal-clear buy/sell signals (1 = uptrend, -1 = downtrend)
  • Renko Close Buffer: Provides exact Renko close values for precise calculations

The trend buffer is your direct gateway to profitable automated trading. Instead of complex price action analysis, your EA gets simple 1 or -1 values that instantly tell you market direction. When the buffer shows 1, market is trending up - perfect for buy signals. When it shows -1, market is trending down - ideal for sell entries. This eliminates guesswork and gives your EA rock-solid trend detection.

Direct integration means you can build complete automated trading systems in minutes, not hours. The buffers handle all the Renko calculations while your EA focuses on trade management.

Visual Renko Display

  • Professional Chart Overlay: Clean, distraction-free Renko bricks display directly on your existing MT5 charts - no need to switch between chart types or open separate windows
  • Complete Visual Customization: Choose your own colors for uptrend/downtrend bricks, adjust border styles, and modify brick dimensions to match your trading setup perfectly
  • Adjustable brick count (10-280 bricks) to match your trading style
  • Real-time brick formation with unconfirmed brick highlighting

Technical Features

  • Intelligent ATR-based brick sizing
  • No repainting - confirmed signals stay confirmed
  • Optimized for real-time trading performance
  • Works on all timeframes and symbols

Perfect For

  • Traders building automated Renko systems
  • Manual traders who want cleaner price action
  • Developers creating custom Renko EAs
  • Anyone seeking reliable trend identification

Buffer Access Example

// Get current trend: 1 = buy signal, -1 = sell signal
double trend = iCustom(_Symbol, 0, "Renko Brick Pro", 0, 0);

// Get Renko close for calculations
double renko_close = iCustom(_Symbol, 0, "Renko Brick Pro", 1, 0);

Need a complete EA built around these signals? Contact us for custom EA development.

Contact us for converting Pine Script indicators to MQL5 - we specialize in accurate TradingView to MetaTrader conversions.


