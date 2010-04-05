Indexes Scalping Ger40

GER40 Scalping is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading.

This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe, using advanced breakout and dynamic trailing logic – without martingale, grid, or averaging techniques that put capital at risk.

Its modular architecture allows the EA to adapt to different market conditions, providing intelligent risk management, minimizing operational errors, and ensuring full compliance with broker restrictions.

The algorithm is specifically optimized for RAW/ECN accounts with ultra-low spreads and commissions, which is essential for sustainable and profitable scalping.

⚠️ Important Notice:

Please be aware that without the correct setup provided by me, backtests (in tick mode) or demo runs may fail to start, run improperly, or produce errors. I am working on resolving this issue.

Why choose GER40 Scalping?

🚀 Ultra-fast execution : reacts within seconds to breakout levels, using rapid confirmation windows.

🧠 Smart SL management : automatically places and trails Stop Loss in compliance with broker StopLevel and FreezeLevel, avoiding “invalid stops” errors.

🔒 Integrated risk management : supports fixed lots or dynamic lot calculation based on available margin, with built-in safety checks to prevent overexposure.

🎯 Precise entries : confirmation system validates breakout before placing orders, with ultra-fast pending order expiry.

⚡ Dynamic trailing : follows market price tick-by-tick using candle highs/lows, with built-in BreakEven logic.

🛡️ Safe strategy: no martingale, no grid, no high-risk methods.

Advanced features included

Automatic control of maximum spread and trading hours .

Full pending order management with safe cancellation of invalid tickets.

Anti-error system for challenging market conditions (low liquidity, freeze levels, insufficient margin).

Broker-independent but optimized for RAW/ECN accounts .

Lightweight and efficient algorithm with minimal CPU/RAM consumption.

Requirements and recommendations

📊 Recommended timeframe : M1

💰 Minimum capital : 500 € / $

🏦 Account type : RAW ECN with low spreads





Main features at a glance

Ultra-smart Trailing Stop based on candle highs/lows

Automatic Stop Loss always broker-compliant

Configurable BreakEven with offset

Breakout confirmation before order placement

Fast-expiry pending orders to avoid stale positions

Maximum open trades limit

Dynamic spread filter

Automatic lot management (fixed or margin-based)

Full protection against: Invalid Stops Insufficient funds Null order modifications (no wasted resources)

No martingale, no grid, no averaging

⚠️ Important note

Trading involves risk. This EA is a professional tool intended for use only with reliable brokers and suitable market conditions. Always run extensive tests on a demo account before going live.

