Indexes Scalping Ger40

GER40 Scalping – Next-Generation Scalping Expert Advisor

GER40 Scalping is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading.
This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe, using advanced breakout and dynamic trailing logic – without martingale, grid, or averaging techniques that put capital at risk.

Its modular architecture allows the EA to adapt to different market conditions, providing intelligent risk management, minimizing operational errors, and ensuring full compliance with broker restrictions.

The algorithm is specifically optimized for RAW/ECN accounts with ultra-low spreads and commissions, which is essential for sustainable and profitable scalping.

"After completing your purchase, send me a message right away to receive an additional, high-performance EA."

⚠️ Important Notice:
Please be aware that without the correct setup provided by me, backtests (in tick mode) or demo runs may fail to start, run improperly, or produce errors. I am working on resolving this issue.
If you make a purchase, contact me immediately to receive the correct settings and the additional bot.

Thank you for your understanding.

🔥 Special Launch Offer 🔥
The **original price of the EA is $£1200.
Right now, it’s available at a huge discount as a brand-new release.

⚠️ Please note: with the addition of other EAs, the price will return to its original level of $£1200 by October 15, 2025.

👉 Hurry up and take advantage of this limited-time offer!


 

Why choose GER40 Scalping?

  • 🚀 Ultra-fast execution: reacts within seconds to breakout levels, using rapid confirmation windows.

  • 🧠 Smart SL management: automatically places and trails Stop Loss in compliance with broker StopLevel and FreezeLevel, avoiding “invalid stops” errors.

  • 🔒 Integrated risk management: supports fixed lots or dynamic lot calculation based on available margin, with built-in safety checks to prevent overexposure.

  • 🎯 Precise entries: confirmation system validates breakout before placing orders, with ultra-fast pending order expiry.

  • Dynamic trailing: follows market price tick-by-tick using candle highs/lows, with built-in BreakEven logic.

  • 🛡️ Safe strategy: no martingale, no grid, no high-risk methods.

Advanced features included

  • Automatic control of maximum spread and trading hours.

  • Full pending order management with safe cancellation of invalid tickets.

  • Anti-error system for challenging market conditions (low liquidity, freeze levels, insufficient margin).

  • Broker-independent but optimized for RAW/ECN accounts.

  • Lightweight and efficient algorithm with minimal CPU/RAM consumption.

Requirements and recommendations

  • 📊 Recommended timeframe: M1

  • 💰 Minimum capital: 500 € / $

  • 🏦 Account type: RAW ECN with low spreads


Main features at a glance

  • Ultra-smart Trailing Stop based on candle highs/lows

  • Automatic Stop Loss always broker-compliant

  • Configurable BreakEven with offset

  • Breakout confirmation before order placement

  • Fast-expiry pending orders to avoid stale positions

  • Maximum open trades limit

  • Dynamic spread filter

  • Automatic lot management (fixed or margin-based)

  • Full protection against:

    • Invalid Stops

    • Insufficient funds

    • Null order modifications (no wasted resources)

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging

⚠️ Important note

Trading involves risk. This EA is a professional tool intended for use only with reliable brokers and suitable market conditions. Always run extensive tests on a demo account before going live.

📩 For any questions or support, feel free to contact us.


